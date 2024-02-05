Ellen McNair Charts a Comprehensive Economic Strategy for Alabama

Alabama's newly-minted Commerce Secretary, Ellen McNair, has begun carving out a strategic roadmap for the state's economic development, following a directive from Governor Kay Ivey. McNair, who replaced Greg Canfield, brings a wealth of experience from her tenure at the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. The new strategy aims to be a comprehensive one, addressing targeted industries, workforce development, innovation, and other aspects of economic growth.

Building on Previous Success

The new plan is designed to build upon the success of the preceding strategic plan, Accelerate Alabama. Effective since 2011, this plan has been instrumental in generating approximately 168,000 jobs and attracting an impressive $67 billion in capital investment. The new plan, under McNair's stewardship, is expected to further elevate Alabama's economic landscape.

Collaboration and Inclusivity

The formulation of the new strategy will involve collaboration with key stakeholders. This includes EDPA, Innovate Alabama, and the Retirement Systems of Alabama, along with input from a diverse range of groups across the state. The planning process will comprise forming subcommittees, conducting insightful interviews, and potentially hiring an external consultant. The final plan is slated for delivery to the governor by October 1.

The Game Plan and Local Efforts

McNair underscored the significance of the Game Plan, a legislative package of economic development incentives. She emphasized the pivotal role of local economic developers in driving growth and expressed a steadfast commitment to bolstering these local efforts as part of Commerce's mandate. By doing so, McNair's strategy promises to be inclusive and comprehensive, covering all aspects of economic development.