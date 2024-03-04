Ellen Kingston Stars as Miss Daisy in Carmel's Civic Theatre Production, Impresses with Preparedness

In an unexpected twist of casting, Ellen Kingston, a seasoned actress from Carmel, secures the coveted role of Miss Daisy in the Civic Theatre's upcoming production of "Driving Miss Daisy." Despite stiff competition and her anticipation of a larger turnout at auditions, Kingston's thorough preparation and memorization of lines before even stepping into the audition room caught the eye of Civic Theatre Executive Artistic Director Michael Lasley. This level of dedication, even for a role in community theatre, underscores Kingston's commitment to her craft and her joy in performing roles that resonate with her.

Building Chemistry and Character Dynamics

Kingston, at 68, brings not just her vast experience but also a unique perspective to the role of Miss Daisy. Her preparation for the audition, which included memorizing the entire script, set her apart from other contenders and made a significant impression on Michael Lasley, who is directing the production. Kingston's approach to her work, treating community theatre with as much respect and dedication as she would a paid professional gig, highlights her professionalism and passion for acting.

Understanding the importance of chemistry among cast members, especially in a play with such a small cast, Kingston suggested that she, Antoine Demmings (who plays Hoke), and David Wood (who portrays Daisy's son, Boolie), meet before rehearsals began. This proactive move ensured that the trio could forge genuine connections, making their performances more authentic and dynamic. Their commitment to developing a deep understanding of their characters and relationships is pivotal for bringing the intricate narrative of "Driving Miss Daisy" to life on stage.

A New Chapter in a Storied Career

For Kingston, who retired as the director of creative events from the Center for The Performing Arts in February 2023, this role marks an exciting chapter in her illustrious career. Her transition from a key behind-the-scenes player to stepping into the spotlight on stage is a testament to her versatile talent in the realm of theatre. Moreover, working under the direction of Lasley, alongside whom she has never directly worked despite their paths having crossed in various capacities, adds an intriguing element to this production. Their collaboration, along with the intimate setting of the Studio Theater, promises to deliver a memorable rendition of the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama.

As the Civic Theatre prepares to present "Driving Miss Daisy" from March 15 to 30 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, the anticipation builds. With a cast of seasoned actors, directed by a veteran of the Civic Theatre, and led by a passionate and prepared Ellen Kingston, the production is set to be a poignant exploration of friendship, family, and the complexities of the human experience.