Elk Grove Village's Data Center Growth Hinges on Increased Power Supply

In the heartland of America's data center industry, Elk Grove Village, Illinois, a significant challenge is looming on the horizon. The village, home to a substantial number of data centers, is grappling with insufficient electrical power supply, a critical component for the growth of its data industry. Mayor Craig Johnson has underscored the urgency for additional electrical substations from ComEd to meet the burgeoning power needs of data centers.

A Conducive Environment for Data Centers

Elk Grove Village boasts an array of advantages for potential developers—an abundance of land and water, robust data infrastructure, and superior transportation access. However, the absence of adequate electrical infrastructure is posing a significant hurdle. Data centers, recognized as lucrative for Elk Grove Village, not only generate high property and electricity taxes but also create construction jobs. They have a minimal impact on the local road infrastructure, owing to the low number of commuting employees and trucks.

ComEd's Response to the Power Challenge

Confronted with Mayor Johnson's concerns, ComEd outlined the complexities in data center developments. These include obtaining regulatory approvals and grappling with the impact of recent supply chain issues. The utility has made considerable investments in infrastructure upgrades, including the establishment of two new substations in the past six years. ComEd remains committed to planning for future power needs in collaboration with the village.

The Importance of Accelerated Growth

Mayor Johnson has voiced his frustration with ComEd's pace in procuring properties for substation construction. He asserts that rapid property acquisition could spur the growth of the data center industry in Elk Grove Village. This is particularly significant given the recent economic developments in Illinois. In 2023 alone, the state attracted nearly $5 billion in private investment, with a record year in key sectors such as data centers. The Data Center Tax Credit program attracted more than $1.8 billion in investments, with the EDGE tax credits generating over 2,000 jobs in Chicago.