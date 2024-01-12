Elk Grove Invites Nonprofits to Apply for Grant Programs through WebGrants

Elk Grove has thrown open the digital doors to its online grant management system, WebGrants, inviting nonprofit organizations to apply for funding in the fiscal year 2024-25. The city’s grant programs are now accepting applications online, offering financial support to bolster public services, housing programs, and citywide events. Aspiring applicants new to the platform will need to register for an account to access the application forms.

Three Grant Programs at a Glance

Three distinct grant programs are up for grabs: the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), the Community Service Grant (CSG), and the Event Sponsorship Grant (ESG). The CDBG, backed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, caters to services for low-income residents, housing programs, and improvements in public facilities. Since its inception in 2003, the CDBG has been a lifeline for local initiatives, including senior and youth programs.

The CSG, a homegrown grant, lends support to public service activities and the arts. The ESG, on the other hand, is crafted to support community events that hold citywide significance. The deadline for CDBG and CSG applications is February 14, while ESG applications must be submitted by February 23.

Grants Up to $100,000 Available

Nonprofit organizations have the opportunity to apply for as much as $100,000 in CSG funds, with the final grant amounts being subject to approval by the City Council. To assist applicants and provide further information about the application process, a webinar is scheduled for January 23. Interested parties must register for the webinar, which will be archived for future reference.

The Fiscal Year and Beyond

The fiscal year for these grants commences on July 1, 2024, and concludes on June 30, 2025. Nonprofits with an eye on future funding opportunities can sign up for email alerts to stay informed. Comprehensive information about the grants is accessible on the city’s official website.