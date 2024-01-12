en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Elk Grove Invites Nonprofits to Apply for Grant Programs through WebGrants

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:17 pm EST
Elk Grove Invites Nonprofits to Apply for Grant Programs through WebGrants

Elk Grove has thrown open the digital doors to its online grant management system, WebGrants, inviting nonprofit organizations to apply for funding in the fiscal year 2024-25. The city’s grant programs are now accepting applications online, offering financial support to bolster public services, housing programs, and citywide events. Aspiring applicants new to the platform will need to register for an account to access the application forms.

Three Grant Programs at a Glance

Three distinct grant programs are up for grabs: the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), the Community Service Grant (CSG), and the Event Sponsorship Grant (ESG). The CDBG, backed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, caters to services for low-income residents, housing programs, and improvements in public facilities. Since its inception in 2003, the CDBG has been a lifeline for local initiatives, including senior and youth programs.

The CSG, a homegrown grant, lends support to public service activities and the arts. The ESG, on the other hand, is crafted to support community events that hold citywide significance. The deadline for CDBG and CSG applications is February 14, while ESG applications must be submitted by February 23.

Grants Up to $100,000 Available

Nonprofit organizations have the opportunity to apply for as much as $100,000 in CSG funds, with the final grant amounts being subject to approval by the City Council. To assist applicants and provide further information about the application process, a webinar is scheduled for January 23. Interested parties must register for the webinar, which will be archived for future reference.

The Fiscal Year and Beyond

The fiscal year for these grants commences on July 1, 2024, and concludes on June 30, 2025. Nonprofits with an eye on future funding opportunities can sign up for email alerts to stay informed. Comprehensive information about the grants is accessible on the city’s official website.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Nvidia Stock Value Surges: A Sign of Greater Things to Come?
Marking a remarkable climb in the tech sector, Nvidia Corporation’s stock has exploded, racking up a significant surge this week. This uptrend follows a prodigious 240% rise in the previous year, signaling the tech giant’s firm grip on market leadership and potential for substantial future gains. As financial pundits and investors worldwide keenly monitor these
Nvidia Stock Value Surges: A Sign of Greater Things to Come?
Fujitsu Pressured to Compensate Affected Postmasters Amid Horizon IT Scandal
10 mins ago
Fujitsu Pressured to Compensate Affected Postmasters Amid Horizon IT Scandal
SABC News Analyzes X Corp.'s 2024 Projections and Community Impact
11 mins ago
SABC News Analyzes X Corp.'s 2024 Projections and Community Impact
Citigroup Announces 10% Workforce Reduction Amid Restructuring
3 mins ago
Citigroup Announces 10% Workforce Reduction Amid Restructuring
BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust Outperforms Amid Bitcoin Price Downturn
7 mins ago
BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust Outperforms Amid Bitcoin Price Downturn
Canadian Uranium Stocks Gain Amid Kazatomprom's Production Shortfall Warning; The Weeknd Sets New Spotify Record
8 mins ago
Canadian Uranium Stocks Gain Amid Kazatomprom's Production Shortfall Warning; The Weeknd Sets New Spotify Record
Latest Headlines
World News
27 Former LSU Tigers Embark on NFL Playoffs Journey
6 seconds
27 Former LSU Tigers Embark on NFL Playoffs Journey
J.T. Tuimoloau Returns to Ohio State: A Boost for Buckeyes' Upcoming Season
26 seconds
J.T. Tuimoloau Returns to Ohio State: A Boost for Buckeyes' Upcoming Season
Republican Candidates' Missed Opportunities with Gen Z in Primary Debate
36 seconds
Republican Candidates' Missed Opportunities with Gen Z in Primary Debate
NFL Teams Show Resilience Amid Key Player Injuries
1 min
NFL Teams Show Resilience Amid Key Player Injuries
Quebec's Healthcare Crisis Worsens as Nursing Licenses Hit 10-Year Low
2 mins
Quebec's Healthcare Crisis Worsens as Nursing Licenses Hit 10-Year Low
West Virginia Senate Passes Landmark Bill for School Security
2 mins
West Virginia Senate Passes Landmark Bill for School Security
NFL Playoffs Mark Historic Representation of Black Coaches
2 mins
NFL Playoffs Mark Historic Representation of Black Coaches
Taylor Swift Honors Kobe Bryant with 'Bet on Yourself' Necklace
2 mins
Taylor Swift Honors Kobe Bryant with 'Bet on Yourself' Necklace
Life-Threatening Hyperthermia from Drug Overdoses at Melbourne Rave
2 mins
Life-Threatening Hyperthermia from Drug Overdoses at Melbourne Rave
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app