Elizabeth Wood of Plainview: Community Mourns Loss of a Cherished Member

In an era when the significance of community fabric is more pronounced than ever, we report the loss of a cherished member, Elizabeth Wood. The 76-year-old resident of Plainview, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, December 30, 2023, leaving an indelible void in the hearts of those who knew her.

Services for Elizabeth Wood

Her farewell rites embody a community’s collective mourning. The services for Ms. Wood are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 5, at the Santee Community Center in Santee. This gathering allows friends and acquaintances to honor her memory while providing comfort and support to each other.

Visitation and Wake

In a bid to ensure an extensive homage, a visitation window has been set from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview, offering a space for personal reflections and condolences. Following this, a wake is planned for 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Santee Community Center, marking a somber evening of remembrance.

