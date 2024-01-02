en English
Local News

Elizabeth Wood of Plainview: Community Mourns Loss of a Cherished Member

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:51 pm EST
In an era when the significance of community fabric is more pronounced than ever, we report the loss of a cherished member, Elizabeth Wood. The 76-year-old resident of Plainview, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, December 30, 2023, leaving an indelible void in the hearts of those who knew her.

Services for Elizabeth Wood

Her farewell rites embody a community’s collective mourning. The services for Ms. Wood are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 5, at the Santee Community Center in Santee. This gathering allows friends and acquaintances to honor her memory while providing comfort and support to each other.

Visitation and Wake

In a bid to ensure an extensive homage, a visitation window has been set from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview, offering a space for personal reflections and condolences. Following this, a wake is planned for 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Santee Community Center, marking a somber evening of remembrance.

The Daily News Obituary Services

The Daily News, committed to honoring the lives of community members, publishes death notices and obituaries daily. These services are available free of charge for death notices, while obituaries, which offer a more detailed commemoration, incur a fee. The Daily News edits submissions and works in tandem with local funeral homes to assist families in the placement of obituaries. Submissions can also be made directly to the newspaper via email or fax, making the process accessible and straightforward.

Local News Obituary
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

