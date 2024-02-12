Elizabeth Garber's 'Sailing at the Edge of Disaster': A Talk on Self-Discovery and Resilience

Join Elizabeth Garber, author of 'Sailing at the Edge of Disaster: A Memoir of a Young Woman's Daring Year,' for a riveting Zoom-only talk and discussion on Thursday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. The event is part of the Charlotte Hobbs Library Speaker Series, and an opportunity to delve into the extraordinary journey of a young woman at sea.

A Voyage of Self-Discovery

At a tender age, Garber and her younger brother were sent by their father to a sail training school ship. The memoir chronicles their challenging experiences and the joys of life at sea. From surviving an act of piracy to a near-sinking and being held hostage by armed gun boats, the siblings faced adversity head-on.

Amidst these trials, Garber's memoir reveals a transformative year in her life as she navigates late adolescence. Her journey leads to courage, grace, and a reclamation of selfhood.

An Author of Many Talents

Garber is not only the author of 'Sailing at the Edge of Disaster' but also 'Implosion: A Memoir of an Architect's Daughter.' She has written three books of poetry and contributed essays and excerpts to several publications.

Her poems have graced the pages of numerous journals and anthologies. Three of her poems have been featured on NPR's The Writer's Almanac.

An Evening of Reflection and Inspiration

The upcoming talk and discussion with Elizabeth Garber promises to be an enlightening event. Don't miss the opportunity to hear about her daring adventures and the lessons she learned along the way.

Garber's story is a testament to human endurance and the power of self-discovery. Join us on Thursday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. for an evening of reflection and inspiration.

Registration for the Charlotte Hobbs Library Speaker Series is now open. Secure your spot to embark on this literary voyage with Elizabeth Garber.

Note: The event will be held via Zoom. A link will be provided upon registration.

Explore the depths of human resilience and courage through the lens of Garber's extraordinary memoir. Join us for a night of storytelling that will leave you with a renewed appreciation for the power of the human spirit.