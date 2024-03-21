Elizabeth Berkley Shines in Showgirls Tribute Makeup, Celebrates Film's Legacy 28 Years Later

Elizabeth Berkley recently dazzled fans by paying homage to her iconic role as Nomi Malone in the 1995 film Showgirls, nearly three decades after its release. At a special screening held at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, Berkley, adorned in bejeweled makeup reminiscent of her character's Las Vegas glam, received an overwhelming response from the audience, marking a significant moment in the movie's history.

Advertisment

Reviving Nomi Malone's Glam

Thanks to hairstylist Clayton Hawkins and makeup artist Kathleen Karridene, Berkley revived Nomi Malone’s unforgettable Viva Las Vegas look. Her eye makeup featured a dazzling arrangement of gemstones, set against a backdrop of silver eyeshadow and complemented by glossy peach lips. This makeup tribute not only recreated one of Nomi's signature styles but also symbolized the enduring impact of Showgirls on Berkley's career and its fans.

Embracing Showgirls' Legacy

Advertisment

Despite its initial critical reception and box office disappointment, Showgirls has cultivated a dedicated fan base over the years, particularly within the LGBTQ community. Berkley's heartfelt acknowledgment of this support during the screening highlighted the film's transformation from a controversial release to a celebrated cult classic. The event underscored the film's boundary-pushing themes, which have since been embraced and understood in ways that were not fully recognized at the time of its release.

A Moment of Gratitude and Reflection

Berkley's emotional speech and the warm reception from the audience, which included three standing ovations, signified a moment of reconciliation and appreciation for the film’s unique place in cinema history. It was a celebration of how Showgirls has found its audience and maintained its relevance, serving as a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of community support in the world of entertainment.

This event not only allowed Elizabeth Berkley to revisit and honor one of her most memorable roles but also provided an opportunity for fans and critics alike to reflect on the film's journey from a misunderstood release to a cult phenomenon. The screening at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles proved to be a vibrant celebration of Showgirls, its star, and its enduring legacy among fans, especially within the LGBTQ community.