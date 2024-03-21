Elizabeth Berkley Emotionally Thanks Fans at 'Showgirls' Screening, Reflects on Cult Classic Status

Elizabeth Berkley, once a star in the contentious 1995 film 'Showgirls', was visibly moved during a recent screening in Hollywood, California. Expressing gratitude towards her fans, particularly from the LGBTQ+ community, Berkley highlighted the film's journey from critical failure to cult classic, and shared her initial Oscar nomination hopes crushed by the film's reception. Despite the initial backlash, 'Showgirls' has found enduring love among its audience, a fact that Berkley emotionally acknowledged.

From Critic's Nightmare to Cult Phenomenon

Upon its release, 'Showgirls' was met with widespread criticism, earning seven Golden Raspberry awards and tarnishing Berkley's rising career. However, over the decades, the film directed by Paul Verhoeven has transitioned from box office bomb to a beloved cult classic. This shift is attributed largely to the film's over-the-top performance by Berkley and its quotable dialogue, despite its initial NC-17 rating which limited its theatrical audience.

Berkley's Career and the Role of Nomi Malone

Before her controversial role as Nomi Malone, Berkley was known for her portrayal of Jessie Spano on 'Saved by the Bell'. The role of Nomi Malone, a sassy stripper navigating the dark underbelly of Las Vegas, was highly sought after, with Berkley ultimately winning it and thereby breaking away from her wholesome image. The fallout from 'Showgirls' notably impacted Berkley's career, with the actress recounting times of being bullied and left out from the Hollywood community post-release.

Fan Support and the Future

The special screening at Hollywood's Academy Museum, attended by over 1,000 fans, not only served as a testament to the film's lasting appeal but also as a moment of vindication for Berkley. Her heartfelt thanks to the film's supporters underscore the complex legacy of 'Showgirls', one that has evolved from vilified flop to a celebrated piece of cinema history. Berkley's emotional recounting of the film's reception and her personal journey since its release reflect a broader narrative of redemption and acceptance within the film industry and among audiences.

As 'Showgirls' continues to be reevaluated and cherished by new generations, Elizabeth Berkley's recent appearance and speech serve as a poignant reminder of the film's unique place in cinema history. It highlights the unpredictable nature of film reception and the power of community support in redefining a film's legacy. Berkley's emotional engagement with her fans at the screening underscores a shared journey of resilience and redemption, marking 'Showgirls' not just as a cult classic, but as a symbol of enduring perseverance in the face of adversity.