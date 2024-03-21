Elizabeth Berkley Embraces 'Showgirls' Legacy, Thanks LGBTQ+ Community at Academy Museum

On a memorable Wednesday night at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, Elizabeth Berkley's journey with the 1995 film Showgirls came full circle in front of an adoring crowd of 1,200 fans. Once criticized and blamed for the film's initial failure, Berkley, alongside the film, has seen a resurgence in popularity, transforming Showgirls into a beloved cult classic. This event underscored the film's impact and Berkley's resilience, as she tearfully thanked the LGBTQ+ community for their unwavering support over the years.

Advertisment

From Criticism to Cult Classic

Showgirls, directed by Paul Verhoeven, was met with harsh reviews and public ridicule upon its release. Berkley, only 21 at the time and fresh off her role on Saved by the Bell, faced the brunt of the backlash. Despite the initial negative reception, the film found a second life through home video, cable TV reruns, and a growing fanbase that appreciated its unique charm. Berkley’s heartfelt speech at the Academy Museum highlighted the film’s journey from critical flop to cult phenomenon, emphasizing the role of the LGBTQ+ community in its resurgence.

Standing Ovation and Emotional Gratitude

Advertisment

As Berkley took the stage, the audience's overwhelming support brought her to tears. Dressed in tributes to her character, Nomi Malone, fans gave her three standing ovations, showcasing the deep connection many feel with both Berkley and the film. Berkley recounted the personal attacks she endured, the professional risks she took, and the eventual redemption and love the film received. Her gratitude towards the LGBTQ+ community was palpable as she credited them for seeing the value in Showgirls when many did not.

The Legacy of Showgirls

Berkley's speech went beyond just a thank you; it was a reflection on personal growth, perseverance, and the unexpected paths success can take. She drew parallels between her journey and that of her character, Nomi, highlighting the resilience required to overcome adversity. The event at the Academy Museum not only celebrated the film but also served as a testament to the importance of support, community, and the ability to reclaim one's narrative.

The evening was not just about revisiting a film; it was about acknowledging the impact of art, the significance of inclusivity, and the strength found in community support. Elizabeth Berkley's emotional tribute to the fans and the LGBTQ+ community underscored the transformative power of acceptance and love. Showgirls may have started as a controversial flop, but its journey to becoming a cult classic reveals much about societal change, resilience, and the enduring nature of true artistry.