Elizabeth Berkley Celebrates 'Showgirls' Legacy, Thanks Fans at Academy Museum Screening

At a recent special screening of the cult classic 'Showgirls' at the Academy Museum's David Geffen Theater, Elizabeth Berkley expressed heartfelt gratitude towards her fans for their unwavering support over the years. Reflecting on the film's initial harsh reception in 1995, Berkley shared her journey of resilience and the film's evolving legacy, highlighting its acceptance and celebration today, especially within the LGBTQ community.

From Controversy to Cult Classic

Released in 1995 with an NC-17 rating, 'Showgirls' faced significant criticism and box office disappointment. However, over the years, it has transitioned into a beloved cult classic. Berkley, who played the lead role of Nomi Malone, recounted the personal and professional challenges she faced due to the film's initial reception. Despite these hurdles, Berkley remained proud of her work and the film's daring approach to storytelling and boundary-pushing themes.

Acknowledgment and Appreciation

The special screening event served as a powerful moment of acknowledgment for Berkley and the film's legacy. Berkley's emotional speech, in which she thanked the Academy Museum for recognizing 'Showgirls', resonated with the audience, earning her a standing ovation. Her acknowledgment of the film's impact, particularly its embrace by the LGBTQ community, underscored the significant shift in perception from its original release to now.

Reflections on Personal Growth

Berkley also shared insights into how the role and the film's initial backlash shaped her personally and professionally. Emphasizing the importance of resilience, she discussed the life lessons learned from the experience and how it influenced her career trajectory. Berkley's reflections highlighted the transformative power of art and the importance of community support in navigating the challenges of the entertainment industry.

The event not only celebrated the film's journey from a controversial release to a cult classic but also showcased Berkley's grace and gratitude towards the fans who stood by her side. As 'Showgirls' continues to find new audiences and appreciation, Berkley's story serves as a testament to the enduring power of perseverance and the transformative nature of time on art and its reception.