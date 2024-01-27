Elise Stefanik Changes Stance on Jan 6 Rioters Following Liz Cheney's Criticism

House Republican Conference chair, Representative Elise Stefanik, once a vocal critic of the January 6 Capitol rioters, has removed a previous statement from her official website that had condemned the perpetrators. This move comes in the wake of a sharp critique from former colleague Liz Cheney, who, via a social media platform, called out Stefanik's altered stance, referring to her as a 'crackpot.'

Stefanik's Shifting Position

Cheney's criticism pointedly highlighted Stefanik's initial call for the rioters to be 'prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.' This demand was starkly contrasted with Stefanik's recent characterization of the Department of Justice's ongoing investigations into the riots as 'baseless witch hunt investigations.' Stefanik has also begun referring to the convicted individuals as 'hostages,' a dramatic shift from her earlier stance.

The Fallout and Response

Stefanik, who took over Cheney's former role as House Republican Conference chair, has seen her public position on the January 6 rioters undergo a significant transformation. In response to Cheney's comments, Stefanik's senior advisor, Alex DeGrasse, hit back, criticizing Cheney for her focus on the issue and hinting that her political career might be on the verge of collapse. DeGrasse further explained that Stefanik's website only features press releases relevant to the current Congress, with past releases available on her social media channels.

The Underlying Politics

Some political commentators suggest that Stefanik's evolving stance on the January 6 incident may be a strategic move to align herself more closely with former President Donald Trump, who has promised to pardon the rioters if he is re-elected. The shift in position also comes as more than 1,200 arrests have been made in connection to the insurrection, leading to about 800 guilty pleas and convictions.