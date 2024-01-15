en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Eli Lilly and UnitedHealth Group Announce Significant Dividend Increases: A Shift in the Healthcare Industry

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:54 am EST
Eli Lilly and UnitedHealth Group Announce Significant Dividend Increases: A Shift in the Healthcare Industry

The healthcare industry, often overlooked when it comes to high dividend payouts, has seen an unexpected shift as pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and leading insurer UnitedHealth Group recently announced substantial dividend increases. The announcement followed strong sales performance and strategic acquisitions, respectively, causing ripples in the industry and serving as a beacon of hope for shareholders.

Eli Lilly’s Rising Dividends

Eli Lilly, the architect of the new obesity treatment, Zepbound, has witnessed remarkable sales, propelling it to the status of the world’s most highly capitalized pharmaceutical company, with a whopping valuation of over $593 billion. In December, the company declared a 15% dividend hike, translating to a quarterly distribution of $1.30 per share, payable in March to shareholders registered in February. This increase yields a current rate of 0.8%.

UnitedHealth’s Profitable Growth

UnitedHealth, crowned the top U.S. health insurer in 2022, has enjoyed substantial growth in revenue and net income. The driver behind this growth is an aging population requiring more healthcare and strategic acquisitions. The company announced a 14% dividend increase to $1.88 per share, effective since June 2023, with a yield of 1.4%.

Performance and Prospects

Eli Lilly has experienced a market increase of 2.7% over the last week and an impressive 77.8% over the last year. UnitedHealth Group, despite a 2.8% market dip in the last week, has still observed a positive 6.5% increase year-over-year. The overall healthcare industry has seen a 1.0% rise in the last seven days, with Eli Lilly driving a gain of 3.9%. Looking forward, earnings are projected to grow annually by 18%.

Both companies have demonstrated an impressive ability to generate significant free cash flow, underpinning their dividend payments and other financial obligations. This development hints at a bright future for shareholders and a paradigm shift in the healthcare industry.

0
Business United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
17 seconds ago
Hitachi India Set to Become Largest Revenue Contributor to Parent Company in Next Decade
Hitachi India, a subsidiary of the multinational conglomerate Hitachi, is set to become the largest revenue contributor to its parent company over the next decade, according to company representative Kaushal. In the fiscal year ending March 2023, Hitachi reported a global revenue of 7.64 trillion yen ($52.44 billion). However, the specific contribution from India was
Hitachi India Set to Become Largest Revenue Contributor to Parent Company in Next Decade
Warrior Met Coal's Financial Performance: A Study in ROCE
4 mins ago
Warrior Met Coal's Financial Performance: A Study in ROCE
Assessing Mister Car Wash, Inc.'s ROE: A Comprehensive Analysis
4 mins ago
Assessing Mister Car Wash, Inc.'s ROE: A Comprehensive Analysis
Teladoc Health's Stock Price Surge: A Sign of Undervaluation or a Warning Signal?
26 seconds ago
Teladoc Health's Stock Price Surge: A Sign of Undervaluation or a Warning Signal?
Amazon Slashes Prices on DeWalt Power Tools: A Valuable Opportunity for DIY Enthusiasts and Professionals
31 seconds ago
Amazon Slashes Prices on DeWalt Power Tools: A Valuable Opportunity for DIY Enthusiasts and Professionals
Kinka Gold Launches $KNK: A Gold-Backed Stablecoin Aiming to Reinvent Investment Security
44 seconds ago
Kinka Gold Launches $KNK: A Gold-Backed Stablecoin Aiming to Reinvent Investment Security
Latest Headlines
World News
Navigating the Challenges of Health Data Interpretation in the Era of Digital Health
7 seconds
Navigating the Challenges of Health Data Interpretation in the Era of Digital Health
Israeli Soccer Star Faces Deportation from Turkey Following Gesture to Hostages, Sparks Outrage Among Israeli Ministers
20 seconds
Israeli Soccer Star Faces Deportation from Turkey Following Gesture to Hostages, Sparks Outrage Among Israeli Ministers
Global Diplomats Express Concern Over America's Deepening Partisan Divide
28 seconds
Global Diplomats Express Concern Over America's Deepening Partisan Divide
Unprecedented Strike Looms in Northern Ireland Amidst Pay Dispute and Political Stalemate
39 seconds
Unprecedented Strike Looms in Northern Ireland Amidst Pay Dispute and Political Stalemate
Underdogs Clash at KCC Elite Cup T20 2024: Ceylinco Express CC vs Stack CC
39 seconds
Underdogs Clash at KCC Elite Cup T20 2024: Ceylinco Express CC vs Stack CC
Kate Moss Lookalike Surprises Swimmers at Spring Lakes
45 seconds
Kate Moss Lookalike Surprises Swimmers at Spring Lakes
The Symphony of Productivity: How Music Enhances Work and Study
51 seconds
The Symphony of Productivity: How Music Enhances Work and Study
ALL Stars Program Advocates for Community Change
51 seconds
ALL Stars Program Advocates for Community Change
Haaland's Record-Breaking Season and Milestones in Indian Cricket
1 min
Haaland's Record-Breaking Season and Milestones in Indian Cricket
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
23 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
33 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
33 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
47 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
51 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app