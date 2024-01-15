Eli Lilly and UnitedHealth Group Announce Significant Dividend Increases: A Shift in the Healthcare Industry

The healthcare industry, often overlooked when it comes to high dividend payouts, has seen an unexpected shift as pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and leading insurer UnitedHealth Group recently announced substantial dividend increases. The announcement followed strong sales performance and strategic acquisitions, respectively, causing ripples in the industry and serving as a beacon of hope for shareholders.

Eli Lilly’s Rising Dividends

Eli Lilly, the architect of the new obesity treatment, Zepbound, has witnessed remarkable sales, propelling it to the status of the world’s most highly capitalized pharmaceutical company, with a whopping valuation of over $593 billion. In December, the company declared a 15% dividend hike, translating to a quarterly distribution of $1.30 per share, payable in March to shareholders registered in February. This increase yields a current rate of 0.8%.

UnitedHealth’s Profitable Growth

UnitedHealth, crowned the top U.S. health insurer in 2022, has enjoyed substantial growth in revenue and net income. The driver behind this growth is an aging population requiring more healthcare and strategic acquisitions. The company announced a 14% dividend increase to $1.88 per share, effective since June 2023, with a yield of 1.4%.

Performance and Prospects

Eli Lilly has experienced a market increase of 2.7% over the last week and an impressive 77.8% over the last year. UnitedHealth Group, despite a 2.8% market dip in the last week, has still observed a positive 6.5% increase year-over-year. The overall healthcare industry has seen a 1.0% rise in the last seven days, with Eli Lilly driving a gain of 3.9%. Looking forward, earnings are projected to grow annually by 18%.

Both companies have demonstrated an impressive ability to generate significant free cash flow, underpinning their dividend payments and other financial obligations. This development hints at a bright future for shareholders and a paradigm shift in the healthcare industry.