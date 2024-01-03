en English
Business

Elevation Gold Mining Corporation to Issue Shares for Debenture Interest Payments

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:18 am EST
Elevation Gold Mining Corporation to Issue Shares for Debenture Interest Payments

Elevation Gold Mining Corporation, a gold and silver producer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) and OTCQX, has announced plans to satisfy its interest payment obligations for convertible debentures by issuing common shares. The company will issue 1,610,750 common shares to debenture holders, corresponding to approximately 24.01 common shares per $100 principal amount of debentures. This decision is in compliance with the terms of the convertible debenture indenture dated July 31, 2020. However, the exchange of interest for shares is contingent upon approval from the Exchange.

Operational Footprint and Future Plans

Elevation Gold primarily operates in the United States, with Moss Mine in Arizona as its principal operation. The company also holds the Hercules exploration property in Nevada. As part of its forward-looking statements, the company has signaled plans for continued exploration, development, and operation. It recognizes various risks and uncertainties inherent in the mining industry and market conditions, including environmental, industrial, financial, regulatory, and health and safety risks. The potential impact of global events such as the COVID-19 pandemic is also considered in these plans.

Other Developments in the Mining Sector

In related news, Getchell Gold Corp has announced the final earn-in option cash payment and share issuance to acquire 100% interest in the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock gold properties in Nevada. The acquisition is expected to inject significant value into the company. Also, Dryden Gold Corp has announced the listing of its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) as part of an amalgamation agreement. The company issued a total of 7,135,213 common shares and 6,666,660 share purchase warrants to former holders of 223.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

