Elevation Gold Mining Corporation to Issue Shares for Debenture Interest Payments

Elevation Gold Mining Corporation, a gold and silver producer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) and OTCQX, has announced plans to satisfy its interest payment obligations for convertible debentures by issuing common shares. The company will issue 1,610,750 common shares to debenture holders, corresponding to approximately 24.01 common shares per $100 principal amount of debentures. This decision is in compliance with the terms of the convertible debenture indenture dated July 31, 2020. However, the exchange of interest for shares is contingent upon approval from the Exchange.

Operational Footprint and Future Plans

Elevation Gold primarily operates in the United States, with Moss Mine in Arizona as its principal operation. The company also holds the Hercules exploration property in Nevada. As part of its forward-looking statements, the company has signaled plans for continued exploration, development, and operation. It recognizes various risks and uncertainties inherent in the mining industry and market conditions, including environmental, industrial, financial, regulatory, and health and safety risks. The potential impact of global events such as the COVID-19 pandemic is also considered in these plans.

