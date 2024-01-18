Element[AL] Wines: A Sustainable Shift in Wine Packaging

In an industry-transforming move, Bogle Family Wine Collection has brought forth an environmentally-friendly packaging solution for its wines. The winery has launched its Element[AL] Wines in 750ml aluminium bottles, a radical departure from traditional glass bottles. These aluminium bottles, marrying lightweight convenience and 100% recyclability, are designed to mimic the shape of conventional wine bottles, thereby preserving a sense of tradition.

Introducing Element[AL] Wines

Element[AL] Wines features four varietals: Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Rose, and Pinot Noir, all of which are cultivated in sustainably managed Californian vineyards. Jody Bogle, the VP of consumer relations, expressed that this initiative represents a new mindset in the wine industry, moving beyond efforts to simply lightweight glass bottles to adopting a more radical approach which they believe consumers will support.

Three Years of R&D

After nearly three years of intensive R&D, the Element[AL] team produced bottles with no labels, instead featuring a 360-degree decorative pattern printed directly onto the bottle. Each variety showcases unique hand-drawn artwork, turning every bottle into a work of art. This innovative design approach further enhances the brand’s commitment to sustainability by eliminating the need for adhesive labels.

Aluminium: A Viable Alternative

The company also conducted internal blind tasting tests, concluding that there is no perceived flavor difference between wines stored in aluminium versus glass bottles for one year. This significant finding suggests that aluminium is a viable alternative for wine storage that does not compromise on taste. The Element[AL] Wines will be previewed at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and will be available in major retailers nationwide in March 2024.