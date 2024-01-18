en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Element[AL] Wines: A Sustainable Shift in Wine Packaging

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:57 am EST
Element[AL] Wines: A Sustainable Shift in Wine Packaging

In an industry-transforming move, Bogle Family Wine Collection has brought forth an environmentally-friendly packaging solution for its wines. The winery has launched its Element[AL] Wines in 750ml aluminium bottles, a radical departure from traditional glass bottles. These aluminium bottles, marrying lightweight convenience and 100% recyclability, are designed to mimic the shape of conventional wine bottles, thereby preserving a sense of tradition.

Introducing Element[AL] Wines

Element[AL] Wines features four varietals: Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Rose, and Pinot Noir, all of which are cultivated in sustainably managed Californian vineyards. Jody Bogle, the VP of consumer relations, expressed that this initiative represents a new mindset in the wine industry, moving beyond efforts to simply lightweight glass bottles to adopting a more radical approach which they believe consumers will support.

Three Years of R&D

After nearly three years of intensive R&D, the Element[AL] team produced bottles with no labels, instead featuring a 360-degree decorative pattern printed directly onto the bottle. Each variety showcases unique hand-drawn artwork, turning every bottle into a work of art. This innovative design approach further enhances the brand’s commitment to sustainability by eliminating the need for adhesive labels.

Aluminium: A Viable Alternative

The company also conducted internal blind tasting tests, concluding that there is no perceived flavor difference between wines stored in aluminium versus glass bottles for one year. This significant finding suggests that aluminium is a viable alternative for wine storage that does not compromise on taste. The Element[AL] Wines will be previewed at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and will be available in major retailers nationwide in March 2024.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
8 mins ago
Joby Aviation: The Vanguard of the eVTOL Industry
Joby Aviation, a frontrunner in the nascent electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) industry, has recently made significant strides in testing and infrastructure development. These developments herald an innovative era of urban mobility, with air taxis or ‘flying cars’ poised to redefine transportation. Pioneering Electric Air Taxi Test Flights Joby Aviation successfully completed the maiden
Joby Aviation: The Vanguard of the eVTOL Industry
J.K. Cement Embarks on a Significant Expansion Project: A Mix of Brown Field and Greenfield Initiatives
21 mins ago
J.K. Cement Embarks on a Significant Expansion Project: A Mix of Brown Field and Greenfield Initiatives
SC Agrotech Limited Welcomes New Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
21 mins ago
SC Agrotech Limited Welcomes New Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Canadian Brands Shine in Global Ranking; Apple Inc. Reigns Supreme
12 mins ago
Canadian Brands Shine in Global Ranking; Apple Inc. Reigns Supreme
Asyad Group Initiates Operations at New Container Terminal in Duqm
17 mins ago
Asyad Group Initiates Operations at New Container Terminal in Duqm
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Limited Bolsters Board with Trio of New Directors
20 mins ago
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Limited Bolsters Board with Trio of New Directors
Latest Headlines
World News
Anganwadi Crisis Deepens: Union Leaders Hospitalized Amid Ongoing Protest
1 min
Anganwadi Crisis Deepens: Union Leaders Hospitalized Amid Ongoing Protest
Green MP Ghahraman's Shoplifting Charge: A Cry for Better Mental Health Support in Politics
2 mins
Green MP Ghahraman's Shoplifting Charge: A Cry for Better Mental Health Support in Politics
BJP Rolls Out 'Gaao Chalo Abhiyan' in Run-Up to Lok Sabha Elections
2 mins
BJP Rolls Out 'Gaao Chalo Abhiyan' in Run-Up to Lok Sabha Elections
Great-O-Khan Triumphs in NJPW KOPW Championship at New Beginning in Nagoya
2 mins
Great-O-Khan Triumphs in NJPW KOPW Championship at New Beginning in Nagoya
Trump's Cognitive Test Claims Stir Debate Amidst Mental Fitness Concerns
3 mins
Trump's Cognitive Test Claims Stir Debate Amidst Mental Fitness Concerns
Delhi Health Ministry Focuses on EWS Scheme Implementation
3 mins
Delhi Health Ministry Focuses on EWS Scheme Implementation
Iowa Community in Mourning: Couple Perishes in Orange City House Fire
3 mins
Iowa Community in Mourning: Couple Perishes in Orange City House Fire
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Faces ED Interrogation in Alleged Money Laundering Case
3 mins
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Faces ED Interrogation in Alleged Money Laundering Case
Dari Partners with Royal Moroccan Football Federation: A Commitment to Moroccan Sports Excellence
7 mins
Dari Partners with Royal Moroccan Football Federation: A Commitment to Moroccan Sports Excellence
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
1 hour
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
3 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
3 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
3 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
3 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
4 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app