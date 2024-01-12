en English
Business

Electrolux Group Reports Estimated Q4 2023 Operating Loss of SEK -0.7 Billion

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:26 am EST
Electrolux Group Reports Estimated Q4 2023 Operating Loss of SEK -0.7 Billion

In an unprecedented financial disclosure, the prominent appliance manufacturer, Electrolux Group, reported an estimated operating loss of SEK -0.7 billion for the concluding quarter of 2023, excluding non-recurring items. This substantial deficit is mainly attributed to the company’s North American division that encountered a significant loss of SEK -1.4 billion, further intensifying the overall loss.

Financial Figures and Factors

The Group’s net sales for the quarter amounted to SEK 35.6 billion, indicating a slight organic decline of 1%. However, when including non-recurring items, the operating loss is expected to escalate to approximately SEK -3.2 billion. Despite these figures, Electrolux remains optimistic, anticipating a robust operating cash flow after investments of SEK 3 billion for the entire fiscal year of 2023.

The North American losses were chiefly instigated by an increase in price competition, reduced demand during pivotal sales periods such as Black Friday, and escalating production costs. These costs were significantly influenced by currency fluctuations, raw material costs, and inflation.

The Springfield Setback

The transition of the cooking manufacturing operation to a new facility in Springfield also played a detrimental role in the earnings, inflicting additional costs and temporary effects on product availability. Nevertheless, the company’s cost reduction and turnaround program in North America is still in effect, though the full-year savings failed to meet the targeted SEK 6 billion. The shortfall was majorly due to the Springfield factory transition.

Write-downs and Non-recurring Items

The financials for the fourth quarter will also incorporate a write-down related to US tax credits worth SEK 1.2 billion, which, however, will not affect the cash flow. Non-recurring items with a net negative impact of SEK 2.5 billion also consist of an asset impairment related to the new business area formation. This factor alone is expected to contribute to a loss of approximately SEK -0.2 billion.

author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

