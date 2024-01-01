en English
Automotive

Electric Vehicles: A Tale of High Investment, Slow Sales, and Unsold Inventory

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:24 pm EST
Despite a global investment of nearly $400 billion in electric vehicles (EVs) in 2022 and an anticipated addition of 1 million new EVs to US roads this year, dealerships are encountering an unexpected problem: a growing inventory of unsold EVs. According to reports from consulting firm AlixPartners, vehicle manufacturers have plotted out investments totaling a staggering $616 billion in EVs from 2023 to 2027. However, the inventory of EVs at dealerships has surged from a 52-day supply at the start of the year, peaking around 111 days in early July, and standing at 97 days in early October, as stated by Cox Automotive. This contrasts with the stable supply of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, which fluctuated between 52 and 58 days.

Slow EV Sales and Cautious Dealers

The slow pace of EV sales compared to their ICE counterparts can be attributed to various factors including high pricing, concerns about the adequacy of charging infrastructure, and limitations on subsidies. Interestingly, while more than half of consumers believe that EVs represent the future and will eventually supplant combustion engines, less than a third of dealers share this optimism. Notably, EV market leader Tesla has significantly reduced prices, while sales for EV startups like Lucid have been lackluster, and established automakers like Ford Motor have ramped up production of hybrids as demand for EVs seems to have plateaued.

Roadblocks to EV Charging Profits

The article further discusses the hurdles faced by companies striving to turn a profit from EV charging. They grapple with stagnant EV sales and the high cost of installing and operating fast charging stations. The decision by Tesla to open its Supercharger network to other EVs compounds the competitive pressure for charging providers. Additionally, the under-utilization of public charging stations by EV drivers, who predominantly prefer to charge at home, adds to the challenges. Despite these current obstacles, the number of EVs on the road continues to grow, suggesting that profits will eventually materialize as utilization rises.

Car Market Forecast: Mixed Developments

Looking ahead, car prices were projected to decline by about 2.5% to 5% for new cars and approximately 10% for used cars in 2023. Yet, the car market in the first half of 2023 experienced mixed developments with both price increases and decreases. Experts anticipate that the downward trend in car prices will persist and the used car prices trend will dip slightly in the second half of 2023. However, car prices are not expected to continue to fall in 2024, as new car production may dwindle and semiconductor shortages will maintain their negative impact on auto manufacturing, driving up production costs. The transition from ICE vehicles to battery-powered vehicles (BEVs) and spiralling material costs will also contribute to the escalation in car prices in 2024. Nevertheless, car prices are likely to stabilize in 2023 due to the easing of the pandemic and improvements in supply, providing buyers with more choices and better deals.

Automotive Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

