Automotive

Electric Vehicle Sales Slow Despite Rising Investments

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:56 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:42 pm EST
Electric Vehicle Sales Slow Despite Rising Investments

The automotive landscape is currently undergoing a significant shift with electric vehicles (EVs) leading the charge. Despite significant investments, to the tune of $616 billion, and a consensus among consumers that EVs are the future, dealers are reporting a slowdown in sales. Traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle supplies remain steady, while EVs accumulate in lots, indicating a surplus. A key indicator of this trend is the supply of EVs reaching a peak of 111 days in July 2023, up from the beginning of the year.

Leading Manufacturers Grapple with Slowdown

Tesla and Lucid, prominent players in the EV market, have felt the impact of this slowdown. Tesla has responded to the situation by significantly cutting prices, while Lucid has experienced disappointing sales. Ford Motor, another significant player, has pivoted back to increasing hybrid production due to the plateau in demand for their EVs.

Factors Contributing to the Slowdown

Several factors are attributed to this unexpected slump in EV sales. High pricing, concerns over charging infrastructure, and restrictions on subsidies have all played a role. Despite the majority of charging expected to occur at home, the lack of public charging infrastructure has affected consumer confidence, particularly for long trips.

China’s EV Market Continues to Grow

While the western market grapples with a slowdown, China’s EV market continues its upward trajectory. With heavy government support for the industry, Chinese automaker BYD sold a record 3 million battery-powered cars in 2023, including 1.6 million fully electric vehicles and 1.4 million hybrids. Tesla and BYD are now vying for the position of the world’s most prolific maker of fully electric vehicles.

Looking Ahead

Despite the current slowdown, industry insiders like Jeff Aiosa of Mercedes-Benz of New London believe that the transition to EVs is inevitable in the long term. While the path to a fully electrified future may be bumpy, the journey is well underway.

Automotive
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

