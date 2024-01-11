Electric Vehicle Sales Hit Speed Bump: High Prices and Infrastructure Concerns Slow Momentum

Despite a promising outlook and considerable investments, electric vehicle (EV) sales are experiencing a slowdown, indicating a wavering commitment from consumers. In 2022, the global expenditure on EVs reached a staggering $400 billion, with the U.S projected to witness an addition of 1 million new EVs on its roads in 2024. However, dealerships are witnessing an accumulation of EVs, with inventory supplies swelling to unprecedented levels.

Inventory Pile-up and Stable Gas Vehicle Sales

At the onset of 2024, both EVs and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles had inventory supplies sufficient for about 52 days. This metric gauges how long dealers can continue selling their current stock without additional production. However, by October, the EV supply had skyrocketed to 97 days, peaking around 111 days in early July, while ICE vehicle supplies remained relatively stable. Consequently, selling an EV took approximately twice as long in August 2023 compared to January.

The sales of gas vehicles have remained robust. While more than half of consumers view EVs as the future, replacing combustion engines, less than a third of dealers share this sentiment. This dichotomy is evident as Tesla, the EV market leader, has significantly cut prices, and some electric vehicle startups are grappling with disappointing sales. In contrast, Ford Motor has amplified hybrid production as the demand for their EVs has plateaued.

Factors Influencing the Sales Slowdown

Dealers and industry insiders attribute the sales slowdown to various factors, including high pricing, concerns about charging infrastructure, and limitations on subsidies. The average new EV sold for $50,789, approximately $2,000 more than the average gasoline-powered vehicle, which poses a significant barrier for many potential buyers. Despite most charging being done at home, there is lingering concern about the availability of public charging stations for longer trips.

Despite these hurdles, the transition to EVs is seen as inevitable over the long term. Major automotive companies have pledged a total investment of $616 billion in EVs from 2023 to 2027, according to consulting firm AlixPartners. The final months of 2023 witnessed only a 1.3% growth in EV sales, with a total of 317,168 EVs sold in the fourth quarter. This marked a stark deceleration from previous growth rates, indicating that American drivers remain cautious about transitioning to battery-powered cars.