Automotive

Electric Vehicle Sales Hit a Speed Bump: High Prices and Charging Woes Cause Concern

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:44 am EST
In the wake of nearly $400 billion invested globally in electric vehicles (EVs) in 2022, and with the anticipation of adding 1 million new EVs on American roads in 2024, dealers are encountering a downturn in sales. The inventory of EVs, gauged by the days supply, has significantly risen since the year’s onset, suggesting a decreased turnover rate in comparison to the traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

Challenges in the EV Charging Industry

The challenges facing the EV charging industry are manifold. The slow growth of EV sales has led to charging stations being unable to turn a profit. High costs associated with installing and maintaining these stations, coupled with a lack of demand from EV drivers, contribute to the industry’s problems. Despite these setbacks, the EV population is steadily growing, fostering hopes of future profitability.

Comparative Global Sales

Electric vehicle sales are projected to constitute a record 9% of all passenger vehicles in the US in 2024, up from 7.3% in 2022. This statistic signifies the first time over 1 million EVs will be sold in the US within a single year. However, the US still trails behind countries such as China, Germany, and Norway concerning EV sales. Despite lower EV prices due to Tesla’s price reductions and increased tax credits, barriers persist. These include unreliable and inaccessible public charging infrastructure and the elevated upfront cost of going electric.

Mass Market Appeal and Future Prospects

Major automotive manufacturers, including Ford, Tesla, and GM, have issued warnings about the high prices of EVs compared to their gas-powered equivalents. While early adopters among wealthier demographics have been catered to, the challenge now lies in making EVs appealing to the mass market. Concerns revolving around a lack of charging infrastructure, driving range, and overall cost have been expressed. The stagnation in EV market share in the latter half of 2023 can be ascribed, in part, to the absence of high-profile new EV launches. While EV sales are expected to rise in 2024, achieving mass-market affordability poses a significant challenge. Nevertheless, the advent of cheaper EVs is anticipated, which will likely boost overall EV sales.

Despite the high pricing, charging infrastructure inadequacies, and subsidy restrictions contributing to the build-up of EVs in dealership lots, more than half of consumers believe EVs are the future. However, less than a third of dealers share this optimism. Market leaders like Tesla have reduced prices, and other companies, including Ford Motor, are amplifying hybrid production as EV demand stabilizes. The transition to EVs is anticipated to be a long-term shift, notwithstanding the present challenges being faced by the industry.

Automotive
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

