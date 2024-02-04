Electric Vehicle Resale Values: A Tale of Unpredictable Depreciation

The allure of electric vehicles (EVs), with their promise of environmental sustainability and cutting-edge tech, has seen a seismic shift in consumer interest over the past decade. However, the journey hasn't been all smooth sailing for EV owners, particularly when it comes to resale value. A glaring example is the 2021 Chevy Bolt EV, purchased at over $32,000 during the chip shortage amid the Covid crisis in 2021. Despite being in pristine condition with a brand-new battery installed by General Motors, it was appraised at a mere $14,000 at CarMax in Los Angeles.

Steep Depreciation: A Tale of Two Bolts

The depreciation of this EV is significantly steeper than the typical 60% loss of value over five years, as suggested by Kelley Blue Book (KBB). This significant depreciation isn't an isolated event but a trend among certain EVs. This is further illustrated by a friend's brand-new 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV, which lost about 35% of its MSRP value immediately after purchase, a shocking revelation for any car owner.

A Contrast in Depreciation Rates

Interestingly, not all EVs follow the same depreciation trajectory. The Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Hyundai Ioniq, boasting higher initial prices, paint a different picture. Meanwhile, used Tesla vehicles seem to retain more value, even in the face of market fluctuations. For instance, the average listing price for used Tesla Model 3s from 2017 to 2019 has fallen below $30,000, which is eligible for a federal used car rebate. Furthermore, the Tesla Model Y seems to stand strong amidst the depreciation storm, its value seemingly unaffected by Hertz's reported fleet sell-off.

The Unpredictability of EV Resale Values

My experience with the Chevy Bolt EV and the market dynamics narrated above underscore the unpredictability of EV resale values. Whether it's the impact of CEO Elon Musk's actions and comments on Tesla's reputation and sales, the decrease in Tesla's battery market share, increased competition from other EV manufacturers, depreciation of used EVs due to Tesla's price cuts, or the growing market share of hybrid vehicles in California, EV resale values are evidently a roller coaster ride. The significant drop in Tesla vehicle registrations in California in the last quarter of 2023 is another testament to this.

As the transition to electric mobility continues to gather momentum, it's essential for potential buyers to understand these dynamics. The depreciation of EVs is a critical factor to consider alongside the sticker price, range, and charging infrastructure. Only by comprehending these aspects can one make an informed and financially sound decision in the evolving world of electric vehicles.