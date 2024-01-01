Electric Vehicle Paradox: Rising Investments, Falling Sales

In an intriguing contrast to the global surge in electric vehicle (EV) investments and consumer spending, an unexpected phenomenon is playing out in the United States: a glut of unsold EVs. Despite consumers worldwide shelling out nearly $400 billion on EVs in 2022, and the U.S. aiming to roll out 1 million new EVs this year, dealerships are grappling with an unprecedented buildup of unsold EVs.

The EV Oversupply Paradox

Automobile companies have pledged a whopping $616 billion towards EV investments for the period of 2023 to 2027 as reported by AlixPartners, a renowned consulting firm. However, a dramatic increase in the inventory of unsold EVs at dealerships has been observed since the start of the year. The ‘days supply’ metric—used to estimate how long a dealer’s existing inventory would suffice without more production—has spiraled from approximately 52 days to 97 days by October’s onset, even peaking at about 111 days in early July. In stark contrast, the ‘days supply’ for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles has remained stable, oscillating between 52 and 58 days.

Factors Hindering EV Sales

Several elements are contributing to the slow pace of EV sales, including high pricing, apprehensions about the sufficiency of public charging infrastructure, and restrictions on subsidies. Tesla, a frontrunner in the EV manufacturing space, has drastically slashed prices to boost demand. This trend is occurring while sales for certain EV startups like Lucid have fallen short of expectations, and conventional automakers such as Ford Motor have ramped up their hybrid production as EV demand appears to have hit a plateau.

The Future of EVs: Consumer vs Dealer Perspectives

Despite these hurdles, more than half of consumers believe EVs represent the future and will eventually supersede combustion engines. This sentiment is echoed by less than a third of dealers. Industry insiders, including Jeff Aiosa, a Mercedes-Benz dealership owner, concede these concerns but remain steadfast in their belief that the transition to EVs is inevitable in the long run.