en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Electric Vehicle Paradox: Rising Investments, Falling Sales

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:05 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
Electric Vehicle Paradox: Rising Investments, Falling Sales

In an intriguing contrast to the global surge in electric vehicle (EV) investments and consumer spending, an unexpected phenomenon is playing out in the United States: a glut of unsold EVs. Despite consumers worldwide shelling out nearly $400 billion on EVs in 2022, and the U.S. aiming to roll out 1 million new EVs this year, dealerships are grappling with an unprecedented buildup of unsold EVs.

The EV Oversupply Paradox

Automobile companies have pledged a whopping $616 billion towards EV investments for the period of 2023 to 2027 as reported by AlixPartners, a renowned consulting firm. However, a dramatic increase in the inventory of unsold EVs at dealerships has been observed since the start of the year. The ‘days supply’ metric—used to estimate how long a dealer’s existing inventory would suffice without more production—has spiraled from approximately 52 days to 97 days by October’s onset, even peaking at about 111 days in early July. In stark contrast, the ‘days supply’ for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles has remained stable, oscillating between 52 and 58 days.

Factors Hindering EV Sales

Several elements are contributing to the slow pace of EV sales, including high pricing, apprehensions about the sufficiency of public charging infrastructure, and restrictions on subsidies. Tesla, a frontrunner in the EV manufacturing space, has drastically slashed prices to boost demand. This trend is occurring while sales for certain EV startups like Lucid have fallen short of expectations, and conventional automakers such as Ford Motor have ramped up their hybrid production as EV demand appears to have hit a plateau.

The Future of EVs: Consumer vs Dealer Perspectives

Despite these hurdles, more than half of consumers believe EVs represent the future and will eventually supersede combustion engines. This sentiment is echoed by less than a third of dealers. Industry insiders, including Jeff Aiosa, a Mercedes-Benz dealership owner, concede these concerns but remain steadfast in their belief that the transition to EVs is inevitable in the long run.

0
Automotive United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sudden Price Hike in Fisker Ocean SUV: A Shift in the Automotive Landscape?

By Mahnoor Jehangir

TCS Faces Labour Department Notice; GST Collections Rise: Daily News Roundup

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tesla's Cybertruck: A Tale of Innovation, Challenges, and Market Success

By María Alejandra Trujillo

TVS Motor Company Records 25% Sales Growth in December 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Passenger Vehicle Industry Records Growth Despite December's T ...
@Automotive · 38 mins
India's Passenger Vehicle Industry Records Growth Despite December's T ...
heart comment 0
Royal Enfield’s December Sales Miss Market Forecasts

By Dil Bar Irshad

Royal Enfield's December Sales Miss Market Forecasts
New South Wales Welcomes First Baby of 2024 Amidst Symbols of Hope and Renewal

By Geeta Pillai

New South Wales Welcomes First Baby of 2024 Amidst Symbols of Hope and Renewal
New Year’s Celebrations Marred by Fireworks-Related Injuries

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Celebrations Marred by Fireworks-Related Injuries
Electric Vehicle Sales Slow Despite Rising Investments

By Salman Akhtar

Electric Vehicle Sales Slow Despite Rising Investments
Latest Headlines
World News
Blue Zone Project: An Ambitious Health Initiative in Bataan, Philippines
23 seconds
Blue Zone Project: An Ambitious Health Initiative in Bataan, Philippines
Nigeria's Fiscal Reforms: President Tinubu Signs Supplementary Budget, Securitizes 'Ways and Means'
10 mins
Nigeria's Fiscal Reforms: President Tinubu Signs Supplementary Budget, Securitizes 'Ways and Means'
Nigeria's APC Needs N100 Billion Annual Budget, Says Former Vice Chairman
11 mins
Nigeria's APC Needs N100 Billion Annual Budget, Says Former Vice Chairman
New Year, New Habits: Simple and Practical Improvements for Daily Life
15 mins
New Year, New Habits: Simple and Practical Improvements for Daily Life
Manila Hospital Reports Decrease in New Year's Day Births Despite Joyous Celebrations
19 mins
Manila Hospital Reports Decrease in New Year's Day Births Despite Joyous Celebrations
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
19 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
AFL Players at Crossroads: 2024 Marks Decisive Year for Fremantle and West Coast
19 mins
AFL Players at Crossroads: 2024 Marks Decisive Year for Fremantle and West Coast
Exploring New Frontiers: Obesity Drugs in the Fight Against Alcohol Use Disorder
19 mins
Exploring New Frontiers: Obesity Drugs in the Fight Against Alcohol Use Disorder
Imran Khan and PTI Face Disqualification from Pakistan's Upcoming Elections
19 mins
Imran Khan and PTI Face Disqualification from Pakistan's Upcoming Elections
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
19 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
31 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
53 mins
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
55 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
2 hours
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
2 hours
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app