Automotive

Electric Cars: A Journey from Past to Future

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
Electric Cars: A Journey from Past to Future

The discovery of a photograph, circa 1922, depicting a woman charging her private electric car, a Columbia Electric Victoria Phaeton from 1905, uncovers a largely overlooked chapter in automotive history. This image eloquently testifies to the fact that the early 20th century saw electric, gas, and steam vehicles competing for the same road space, each with its unique set of benefits and challenges.

A Glimpse Into the Past

The Columbia Electric Victoria Phaeton, a prominent electric vehicle of its time, was equipped with 24 battery cells, capable of propelling the vehicle to speeds of up to 15 miles per hour. Other noteworthy electric cars of the period included Detroit Electric, Baker Electric, and Rover Electric. Despite their early popularity, electric vehicles were gradually eclipsed by gas-powered cars in the mid-1920s.

The triumphant march of gasoline vehicles was largely due to the development of the internal combustion engine, the expansion of road infrastructure, and the discovery of vast oil reserves. These factors provided a robust support system for gas cars, something that was conspicuously lacking for their electric counterparts.

The Resurgence of Electric Vehicles

Fast forward a century, and we find ourselves at the cusp of another paradigm shift in transportation. Electric vehicles, once relegated to the proverbial backseat, are now experiencing a resurgence. As of July 2022, they accounted for 14% of all new car sales, with the global EV market size standing at a staggering $280 billion.

Several factors are fueling this renewed interest in electric vehicles. Rising concerns over air pollution, global warming, and the human rights implications of oil extraction have led to a growing demand for cleaner, more sustainable means of transportation. Governments worldwide are responding to this call by implementing policies that encourage the transition to electric vehicles.

Policy Implications

In the United States, the Federal government has set an ambitious goal for electric cars to make up 50% of all new car sales by 2030. To facilitate this transition, the Inflation Reduction Act is investing heavily in charging infrastructure, EV-related jobs, and research and development.

Economic historians such as Josef Taalbi and Hana Nielsen underline the importance of consistent policies that firmly establish electric vehicles as the future of transportation. Such policies can eliminate uncertainty for consumers and manufacturers, paving the way for a smooth transition to a more sustainable transportation landscape.

Automotive
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

