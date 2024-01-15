en English
Automotive

Electra Battery Materials Appoints Heather Smiles as VP Amidst Transition

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
Electra Battery Materials Appoints Heather Smiles as VP Amidst Transition

Electra Battery Materials Corporation has announced the return of Heather Smiles to the team in the role of Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. This move comes as the company transitions from developer to operator and seeks to establish itself as the leading North American refinery for electric vehicle (EV) battery materials.

Smiles’s Return to Electra

Smiles, who previously served as Director of Investor Relations for Electra until 2019, brings a wealth of experience to the role, with nearly 15 years in investor relations, capital markets, strategic planning, and communications. Her return has been warmly welcomed by Electra’s CEO, Trent Mell, who expressed enthusiasm about the wealth of knowledge and experience she brings to the table, particularly in this pivotal period for the company.

A Boost for North American EV Battery Supply

The appointment of Smiles comes at an opportune moment as Electra aims to meet the rising demand for a domestic supply chain for EV batteries. Recent changes to U.S. tax credit eligibility that exclude EVs with components from entities with significant Chinese ownership put Electra in a favorable position. The company’s Canadian cobalt refinery, unique in North America, supports the domestic EV industry, making Electra a key player in the onshoring of the electric vehicle supply chain.

Equity Moves and Strategic Partnerships

In addition to her role in investor relations and corporate development, Smiles will also be involved in advancing strategic opportunities and partnerships for Electra. The company has also issued 100,000 stock options to key employees at an exercise price of $0.50, vesting over a four-year period, as part of its Long-Term Incentive Plan. Electra has also amended the terms of outstanding common share purchase warrants following approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and warrantholders, reducing the exercise price and adding an acceleration clause. These amendments align with current market conditions and reduce potential dilution from equity conversion of notes.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

