Eleanor LaVove, Visionary Co-Founder of Angels Attic Dollhouse Museum, Passes Away at 94

Eleanor LaVove, a prominent former fashion editor and co-founder of the renowned Angels Attic Museum in Santa Monica, has died at the age of 94. LaVove, who left an indelible mark on the world of dollhouses and miniatures, succumbed to ovarian cancer on August 24, leaving behind a legacy that transformed a fundraising exhibit into a global attraction. Her son Timothy LaVove confirmed the cause of death.

A Passion for Miniatures Turns into a Global Attraction

In 1974, Eleanor LaVove and Jackie McMahan embarked on a journey that would culminate in the creation of Angels Attic, a museum dedicated to the art of dollhouses and miniatures. Initially conceived as a fundraiser for a school serving autistic children, the exhibit's overwhelming popularity prompted the duo to establish a permanent location. The museum, housed in a meticulously restored Queen Anne-style Victorian in Santa Monica, opened its doors in 1984, offering visitors from around the globe a glimpse into intricately designed miniature worlds.

Preserving History Through Miniature Art

LaVove's fascination with dollhouses and miniatures extended beyond mere collection. She viewed these items as a medium to convey social, architectural, and interior design history. Among the museum's highlights is a detailed replica of Versailles, showcasing the exquisite craftsmanship and historical accuracy that characterized LaVove's approach to curating the museum's collection. Her efforts have provided invaluable insights into the evolution of domestic spaces and design trends over the centuries.

A Legacy of Creativity and Dedication

Throughout her life, LaVove's artistic pursuits were wide-ranging, from her early days as a fashion editor to her role as a fashion publicist for Hollywood stars. However, it was her work with Angels Attic that perhaps best encapsulated her passion for art and history. The museum will continue to operate under the direction of Charles Phillips, ensuring that LaVove's vision endures. Eleanor LaVove's contributions to the world of miniatures and her dedication to preserving and sharing this unique form of art have left an indelible mark on collectors and enthusiasts alike.

As we reflect on Eleanor LaVove's remarkable journey, it is clear that her passion for miniatures was not only about preserving the past but also about inspiring future generations to appreciate the beauty and historical significance of dollhouses and miniatures. Through Angels Attic, LaVove created a space where the intricate details of life are celebrated, and the stories of our collective history are told in miniature. Her legacy will continue to enchant and educate visitors for years to come, a testament to her extraordinary vision and dedication.