Elder Renlund Stresses Covenant Importance in BYU Devotional, Draws Parallels to Physical and Spiritual Health

In a stirring address to the BYU campus community on Tuesday, March 5, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles illuminated the profound significance of making and keeping covenants with God. Elder Renlund, leveraging his medical background as a cardiologist, uniquely compared the spiritual journey to preventing heart disease, emphasizing that covenants are pivotal in drawing us closer to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. He underscored the secure promise of immortality through the Savior's resurrection and the transformative power of covenants.

Understanding Covenants

"A covenant is a pledge that we should prepare for, clearly understand and absolutely honor," Elder Renlund remarked, introducing the concept of the 'covenant path' as a series of promises that guide us closer to divine blessings. He highlighted the sequential nature of these covenants, beginning with baptism and, for men, proceeding to receiving the Melchizedek Priesthood, followed by temple ordinances. Elder Renlund stressed the inseparability of these covenants, asserting, "You make all five or none," thus challenging the notion of partial commitment.

The Exercise Band Metaphor

Utilizing exercise bands as a metaphor, Elder Renlund illustrated how each covenant acts as a loop that binds us more closely to God. Through a live demonstration with three participants, he showed that the more covenants one makes, the stronger and less breakable the bond with the divine becomes. This visual lesson served to emphasize the cumulative strength derived from making multiple covenants. Elder Renlund then seamlessly connected this metaphor to the risks of heart disease, suggesting that just as certain health risks can be mitigated through proactive measures, spiritual distancing from God can be prevented by making and keeping sacred covenants.

Invitation and Encouragement

In concluding his address, Elder Renlund extended an invitation to those baptized to prepare for receiving their temple endowment and to all members to reflect on their covenants during the sacrament. "As you accept this invitation, this too will have the metaphorical effect of shrinking the green exercise banner, drawing you closer to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ, and strengthening your covenantal bonds with them," he said, encouraging an introspective focus on what can be controlled - our covenantal commitments. Elder Renlund's message was clear: irrespective of the number of covenants one has made, the Savior's passion offers a path to drawing nearer to God.