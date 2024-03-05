Elden Ring DLC Clue Unearthed: Hidden Shield Hints at Shadow of the Erdtree Expansion

As the gaming community eagerly awaits the launch of Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, a recent discovery by an astute player has reignited speculation and excitement. Amidst the vast and intricate world of the Lands Between, a seemingly inconsequential item has been found that may hold significant implications for the upcoming DLC. This discovery not only showcases the depth of FromSoftware's game design but also hints at the interconnectedness of the game's lore and the forthcoming expansion.

Discovery of the Hidden Shield

In an intriguing turn of events, a player stumbled upon a wooden shield concealed behind an illusory wall in Sage's Cave in Atlus Plateau. At first glance, the shield appears mundane, described as "A tall, medium-sized wooden shield. Light for its size, and easy to handle." However, its significance lies in the latter part of the description, which reads: "Thought to represent a surreptitious prophecy of cardinal sin, the lit candle-tree design was forbidden." This detail has sparked a wave of speculation among the Elden Ring community, as it directly ties to the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, where the candle-tree symbol is associated with Messmer's faction.

Implications for Shadow of the Erdtree

The connection between the shield and the DLC is further solidified by the recent trailer for Shadow of the Erdtree, which prominently features the candle-tree design. This has led to fervent discussions regarding the depth of planning that went into the expansion and how it ties back to the original game world, co-envisioned by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin. The shield's existence since the game's launch in February 2022, now believed to be a subtle hint towards Messmer and the Lands of Shadow, showcases FromSoftware's meticulous attention to detail and narrative foresight.

Community Engagement and Speculation

The Elden Ring community's response to this discovery has been a testament to the game's rich and immersive world, which encourages exploration and speculation. This find has not only provided a renewed sense of wonder and anticipation for the upcoming DLC but has also sparked discussions about the potential lore implications and how they might unfold in Shadow of the Erdtree, set to release on June 20, 2024. It remains to be seen whether the shield holds deeper significance beyond being a clue, but its discovery has undeniably heightened excitement for what's to come.

As players continue to unravel the mysteries of the Lands Between, the discovery of the hidden shield serves as a reminder of the intricate world-building and storytelling that lies at the heart of Elden Ring. The anticipation for Shadow of the Erdtree grows with each passing day, with fans eagerly speculating about the new adventures, characters, and lore that await. This latest revelation not only enriches the game's expansive universe but also exemplifies the enduring engagement and passion of the Elden Ring community. As June 20, 2024, draws nearer, the excitement for what the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion holds is palpable, promising a new chapter in the saga that has captivated millions worldwide.