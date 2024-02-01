Elaine June Oler: A Life of Education, History, and Resilience

Elaine June Oler, an esteemed educator and historian from Idaho Falls, breathed her last at the age of 96 on January 24, 2024. Leaving behind a legacy of unwavering dedication to education and history, she lived a life steeped in richness and exuberance. Born to Charles Winfield and Ila Johnson Tate on August 6, 1927, in Idaho Falls, June's life journey was a tapestry woven with threads of adventure and adversity.

Early Life and World War II Contributions

June's childhood was shaped by her family's move to Nebraska and subsequent return to Idaho, experiences that imbued her with resilience. She became a part of history's narrative, witnessing the announcement of the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941. Amid the turmoil of World War II, she served her country by working at the Ogden Defense Depot.

Marriage, Family, and Career

After the war, June forayed into journalism studies and married Billie Nuttall Oler in 1946. Her early married life was marked by secretarial work, including a tenure with the Atomic Energy Commission. Despite facing fertility challenges, June and Bill eventually welcomed three children into their lives. Their family life was an amalgamation of education and faith, elements that further enriched their experiences.

Simultaneously, June embarked on a teaching career that left an indelible impact on countless students, securing her legacy in the community. She also served as a dedicated member of the Bonneville County Historical Society.

Contributions to History and Later Years

June played a crucial role in establishing the Museum of Idaho, preserving local history for future generations. As she advanced in years, her commitment to family history led her to document oral histories and establish Family History Centers. She embraced missionary work, extending her service to various countries.

Despite outliving several husbands, June led a vibrant life until her last breath, continually engaging in travel and historical exploration. She leaves behind a loving family, including her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

June's life will be celebrated in a funeral service scheduled for February 9, 2024, in Idaho Falls, with a visitation planned for the evening prior.