Education

El Paso School Districts Delay Start Time Amid Severe Weather Forecast

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:04 am EST
El Paso School Districts Delay Start Time Amid Severe Weather Forecast

El Paso school districts, including Fabens Independent School District and El Paso Independent School District, have announced a two-hour delay in the start time for Monday, January 8. The decision comes in response to the anticipated severe weather conditions, including dangerously low temperatures and high winds. The delay will affect all district campuses and offices, with transportation schedules being adjusted accordingly.

Anticipated Severe Weather Prompts Delay

The decision to delay the opening of schools was made after monitoring the weather conditions and assessing the potential risks to students, teachers, and staff. The prime concern being the frigid temperatures and severe wind-chill forecasted for the overnight period. The move aims to ensure the safety of all individuals involved, offering them more time to prepare for the adverse conditions.

Impact on School Activities and Services

All morning activities, including athletics and fine arts, have been canceled due to the weather conditions. Extended Day Learning Centers and Pre-K activities will not be available in the morning. The delay has also affected meal schedules, with breakfast now available at all campuses upon the students’ delayed arrival. The William Beaumont Army Medical Center has announced the cancellation and rescheduling of all appointments prior to 10 a.m.

Preparing for a Winter Storm

The region is bracing for a winter storm predicted to bring a light layer of snow early Monday morning, likely between midnight and 4 a.m. Residents are advised to dress warmly and prepare for the colder weather brought on by the Pacific storm on Monday and Tuesday. The safety measures, including the two-hour delay, are part of the broader efforts to mitigate the impact of the severe weather on the community.

Education United States Weather
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

