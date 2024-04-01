El Paso Judge Releases Migrants Accused in Border Stampede Amid Legal Technicalities

On Easter Sunday, an unexpected turn of events unfolded in El Paso, Texas, when Judge Humberto Acosta ordered the release of several migrants accused of instigating a riot at the U.S.-Mexico border. This decision came after the El Paso District Attorney's office failed to file the necessary paperwork in time, sparking a debate over the legal and immigration system's handling of such cases.

Background of the Border Incident

In March, a significant disturbance at the Rio Grande led to accusations against at least 222 migrants of orchestrating a riot, where approximately 600 individuals reportedly overpowered Texas National Guard members. This chaotic event raised concerns over border security and the challenges faced by law enforcement in managing mass crossings. Among those charged, Junior Evaristo Benitez stood out, facing allegations of assaulting a Texas National Guardsman, highlighting the severe implications of the incident.

Legal Proceedings and Release

