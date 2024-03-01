El Paso Firefighter Snaps Breathtaking Moonlit Boeing 777 Photo: A Sky-High Achievement

Amid the serene night skies of El Paso, Texas, a remarkable moment was captured by Jose Sariñana, a seasoned firefighter with an unwavering passion for photography and celestial phenomena. Stationed at Fire Station 32, strategically located between the runways of El Paso International Airport, Sariñana seized the opportunity to combine his professional expertise and personal interests into an extraordinary photographic feat.

Advertisment

Chasing the Moonlit Dream

For years, Sariñana had envisioned capturing the ethereal beauty of an aircraft silhouetted against the luminous backdrop of the moon. With the support of his wife, who gifted him various camera lenses, and a self-taught understanding of lunar phases and flight patterns, Sariñana was well-equipped to pursue this challenging endeavor. Despite the difficulty of the shot, his determination never wavered, driven by a deep-seated fascination with the sky's ever-changing spectacle.

A Moment of Perfect Alignment

Advertisment

On the crisp evening of February 22, everything aligned perfectly for Sariñana. The moon neared its full glory, illuminating the night with 98.4% brilliance. Armed with his SONY A7RII and a Sigma150-600mm lens, he patiently awaited the precise moment when a Boeing 777 would cross the moon's path. At exactly 7:30 p.m., his patience paid off as he captured five stunning photos of the aircraft's journey across the moonlit sky, achieving a long-held dream with a single press of his remote.

Looking Beyond the Night Sky

While this achievement marks a significant milestone in Sariñana's photography journey, his aspirations soar even higher. Inspired by the success of his nighttime endeavor, he now sets his sights on capturing a similar scene during the day, with an aircraft traversing the sun's bright expanse. This ambition underscores Sariñana's relentless pursuit of challenge and his profound appreciation for the beauty of the natural world, both in the heavens and on earth.

Through his dedication and skill, Jose Sariñana not only accomplished a personal goal but also shared a moment of awe-inspiring beauty with the world. As he continues to gaze upwards, we're reminded of the endless possibilities that lie in the intersection of passion, patience, and persistence.