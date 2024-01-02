El Paso County Property Faces Foreclosure: Auction Set for February 2024

In a significant development in El Paso County, Colorado, a foreclosure notice has been issued against a property due to the failure of the original grantor, Arthur E Padilla, to fulfill the required debt obligations. The property, located at 33680 Big Springs Rd, Yoder, CO 80864, is embedded in the serene surroundings of the southeastern part of the county. The notice, first published on January 2, 2024, in The Gazette, brings to light the complexities of financial commitments and the somber reality of foreclosure.

The Original Deed of Trust

The deed of trust was originally granted to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting as a nominee for PACIFIC UNION FINANCIAL, LLC. The original principal amount of the deed stood at a hefty $240,000.00, a commitment that Padilla has been unable to meet. The outstanding balance at the time of the foreclosure notice was $193,109.89, reflecting a significant portion of the initial debt still unpaid.

Transfer of Debt Ownership

As the narrative of this debt unfolded, the deed of trust changed hands. It is currently held by NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC, a firm now seeking to recover the unpaid amount. The property, which encompasses a quarter section of land, stands as a symbol of the unpaid obligations and the impending auction.

The Foreclosure Auction

The public trustee, Chuck Broerman, announced that the property will be auctioned off to the highest bidder on February 28, 2024. This move is aimed at recovering the unpaid debt, attorney’s fees, and other associated costs. The auction will not be a traditional, face-to-face event but will instead be conducted remotely via a web-based service. This adaptation to modern technologies reflects the evolving landscape of property auctions.

The foreclosure notice also provides information on the legal representatives of the indebtedness, emphasizing the role of the attorney as a debt collector. This notice, scheduled for subsequent publications through January 30, 2024, serves as a stark reminder of the realities of financial commitments and the repercussions of failed payments.