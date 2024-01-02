en English
Business

El Paso County Prepares for Adoption of 2024 Original Budget

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST
El Paso County Prepares for Adoption of 2024 Original Budget

El Paso County is poised to take a critical step in its fiscal planning for 2024, with the scheduled adoption of the Original Adopted Budget slated for January 9, 2024. The budget, which pertains to various Public Improvement Districts, has been under preparation and scrutiny since its preliminary balanced version was submitted to the County Commissioners on October 3, 2023.

Path to Budget Adoption

The budget process has been a transparent one, with the preliminary budget accessible for public review at the El Paso County Financial Services Department since its submission date. In addition, a series of public meetings were held on October 19, October 24, and November 14, 2023, to discuss various budget balancing options. These meetings offered a platform for interested parties to engage in the budgeting process and voice their views on the proposed financial allocations.

Final Countdown

The final stage of the budget process, the adoption of the 2024 budget by the County Commissioners, is set for January 9, 2024. This step will cement the county’s fiscal plans for the coming year, setting the stage for the implementation of various public improvement projects. These projects, funded by the adopted budget, hold the potential to impact the lives of El Paso County residents in significant ways.

Public Notice

Adhering to the principles of transparency and public participation, the notice of the impending budget adoption was published in The Gazette on January 2, 2024. This publication serves to inform the populace of the upcoming fiscal decision and reinforces the county’s commitment to open governance.

Business Economy United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

