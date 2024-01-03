en English
El Paso County Faces Rezoning Changes Amid Broader Trend

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
El Paso County Faces Rezoning Changes Amid Broader Trend

On January 25, 2024, the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners will conduct a public hearing concerning a Map Amendment proposal for a property located at 721 Western Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado. This hearing will take place at the Centennial Hall Auditorium, with M.V.E., Inc., the applicant, seeking to alter the zoning classification of 2.99 acres of a 7.12-acre lot from Industrial (M) to Residential Multi-Dwelling (RM-30).

Scrutinizing the Implications

The proposed rezone request has far-reaching implications for both the property and the surrounding area. The property, strategically located on the south side of Western Drive, north of US Highway 24, and east of Hathaway Drive, could potentially transform into a residential hub, diverging from its current industrial status. The public is encouraged to review the application and related documents, accessible at various designated offices or online via the El Paso County development plan review website.

A Trend of Rezoning

Parallel to the El Paso scenario, other locations are also witnessing similar rezoning endeavors. For instance, Innovo, a development group in East Bay Township, is proposing to rezone 220 acres for increased housing density, potentially allowing for the construction of up to 1,760 multi-family units. However, this plan has sparked concerns among planning commissioners about the significant change in character that such intensive development would bring to the rural site.

Community Reactions and Concerns

Community response to rezoning proposals can sometimes be contentious. In Mineola, Texas, a proposal to rezone lots from Single Family (SF7) to Medium Density (MD) for building Two-Family Dwellings has led to a public backlash. Residents, concerned about potential repercussions such as compromised privacy, increased traffic congestion, and a decrease in property values, have initiated a petition to preserve their neighborhood’s integrity. Similarly, in East Bay Township, commissioners have voted to table the Innovo request for further discussion, reflecting their apprehensions about the project’s impact on the rural character of the site.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

