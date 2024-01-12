El Paso Commissioners Greenlight Rezoning Request Amid Water Concerns

In a significant move, the Board of El Paso County Commissioners has given a green light to a rezoning request by the Monument-based developer, PT Overlook LLC. This approval paves the way for the transformation of 350 acres of agricultural land northwest of Peyton, Colorado, into a residential subdivision named ‘Overlook at Homestead’. The subdivision will comprise 62 single-family lots, each spanning at least 5 acres.

Location and Surroundings

The property in question is strategically situated near Elbert and Sweet roads and Elbert and Hopper roads. It stands adjacent to Apex Ranch Estates, the Reata subdivision, and Homestead Ranch Regional Park. This prime location is anticipated to be a significant draw for prospective homeowners seeking to make a life in this up-and-coming community.

Addressing Community Concerns

Previously, neighbors expressed apprehensions about the compatibility of the new development with the surrounding land uses. Responding to these concerns, a representative from the developer’s consultant asserted that the proposed lot sizes were in line with those of neighboring developments. In essence, the Overlook at Homestead is being designed to seamlessly blend into the existing residential landscape.

Water Availability – A Point of Contention

Water availability in the area has been a contentious issue, as highlighted by a neighboring landowner, William Pickles. He underlined the challenges of obtaining sufficient water for the residents in the new development. Conceding to the issue, the developer’s representative clarified that a water sufficiency finding is not necessitated at the rezoning stage. However, PT Overlook LLC is currently working on a water augmentation plan with the state. They anticipate state approval in February and plan to source water via wells. This water issue will be more thoroughly addressed in a future preliminary plan hearing before the Board of County Commissioners.