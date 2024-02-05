El Paso Border Patrol Thwarts Two Smuggling Attempts: 88 Migrants Apprehended

In recent events that underscore the persisting challenges of illegal immigration, U.S. Border Patrol agents in the El Paso border area have successfully thwarted two smuggling attempts involving a total of 88 migrants.

Migrants discovered in the storm drain tunnels of South El Paso

In one striking episode, agents intercepted approximately 70 migrants within the storm drain tunnels of South El Paso. The discovery came to light on January 31st after agents were alerted to an illegal entry near the Boone storm drain. These migrants, hailing from countries such as Guatemala, Mexico, Bolivia, Honduras, and El Salvador, braved a dangerous journey through the dark and intricate tunnel system. The tunnels pose significant hazards such as the risk of suffocation, drowning, exposure to toxic chemicals, and dangerous wildlife.

Canine unit detects 18 migrants hidden in a tractor-trailer

In a separate incident, Border Patrol's canine unit detected 18 migrants hidden in the sleeper compartment of a tractor-trailer near Las Cruces. Pictures shared by El Paso Sector Border Patrol Chief Anthony "Scott" Good depict the cramped conditions endured by the migrants. Faces were blurred in the images to protect identities. All apprehended migrants were subsequently medically examined and processed for expulsion under Title 8 immigration laws.

Human smugglers continue to exploit perilous routes

These incidents shed light on the ongoing challenges faced by Border Patrol in managing illegal immigration and the dangers confronted by migrants at the hands of human smugglers, often referred to as "coyotes." These smugglers frequently resort to perilous routes such as storm drain tunnels for their illicit operations. The resilience and determination of the Border Patrol agents remain paramount in the face of these ongoing threats to homeland security.