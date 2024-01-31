El Nino Causes Record-Breaking January Rainfall in Oklahoma

Oklahoma, a region typically associated with dry Januarys, has witnessed a significant shift in weather paradigm this year owing to a powerful El Nino influence. The state's capital, Oklahoma City, noted its 32nd wettest January on record, while Lawton marked its 19th wettest January. Rainfall across the state varied between 1.5 and 3 inches, but certain areas in the far Southeastern region of Oklahoma saw an unprecedented rainfall of over 6 inches.

Unusual Rainfall: A Record-Breaking January

The increased rainfall, far from the norm for this time of year, has set new records in the state. Oklahoma City, known for its relatively dry climate, experienced a significant increase in precipitation, making it the 32nd wettest January in the city's recorded history. Similarly, Lawton, another city in Oklahoma, also saw an increase in rainfall, marking its 19th wettest January.

The El Nino Effect

The primary cause of this unexpected weather pattern is attributed to the influence of a strong El Nino. This weather phenomenon, known for causing drastic shifts in weather patterns around the globe, was particularly potent this year. Its effects were clearly visible in Oklahoma, leading to the increased precipitation witnessed throughout the state.

Wet Outlook for February

The weather forecast for February suggests that this trend of wet conditions is likely to continue. Predictions hint at above-average rainfall for the month, which is typically the second-driest month for Oklahoma, with an average precipitation of around 1.5 inches. As the state gears up for more rain, the report encourages residents to stay updated with weather alerts and updates through the KOCO 5 app.