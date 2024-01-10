en English
Energy

EIA Projects Solar Power and Crude Oil to Dominate US Energy Landscape

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:23 am EST
EIA Projects Solar Power and Crude Oil to Dominate US Energy Landscape

According to the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest “Short Term Energy Outlook,” solar power is poised to take the lead as the primary source of growth in electricity generation in 2024 and 2025. The report predicts a significant increase in new solar capacity, with additions of 36 GW and 43 GW anticipated in 2024 and 2025, respectively. This surge in capacity would increase solar’s contribution to total electricity generation from 4% in 2023 to 6% and 7% in the following two years.

Concerns over Solar Power Reliability and Land Use

Despite the promising outlook, the report noted potential setbacks related to solar power’s reliability during extreme winter conditions and the implications of expanding solar infrastructure on land use. These factors could potentially temper the rapid growth projected for the sector.

US Crude Oil Production to Hit Record Highs

In a contrasting scenario, the EIA report also acknowledges the potent role of US oil producers in the energy landscape. The EIA expects the US to reach a record crude oil production of 13.2 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2024 and 13.4 million b/d in 2025, despite restrictions on oil drilling on Federal lands and the closure of Gulf of Mexico leases. This growth is largely credited to improvements in oil and gas well efficiency.

Global Supply and Demand Deficit Persists

Even with record production, the report highlights a persistent global supply and demand deficit, exacerbated by OPEC cuts estimated at approximately 500,000 barrels a day. Concurrently, the EIA anticipates a rise in global liquid fuels consumption, with demand predicted to hit new records of over 103.5 million b/d by 2025.

US Greenhouse Gas Emissions on a Downward Trajectory

The EIA report also points to a reduction in US greenhouse gas emissions, largely owed to a shift from coal to natural gas, which experienced a price drop in 2023. In line with this trend, the EIA projects a downturn in US coal production, mirroring the continued decrease in consumption within the electric power sector.

Energy United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

