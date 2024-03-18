Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson: Power Couple's Journey from Radio to HGTV Stardom

Fate brought Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson together a few times before they realized they were destined to be partners. Both of them were working in the radio industry when they first met. While Jackson was a DJ, Sherrod was a radio personality on New York City's WBLS 107.5. She was already in the real estate business, too, flipping houses in New Jersey. In fact, her on-air personality and experience in the real estate business led to HGTV reaching out to her and asking her to host Property Virgins.

From First Meeting to Flipping Houses

After a few times seeing each other out, Jackson and Sherrod officially got introduced when Sherrod's real estate mentor sent a contractor to help her on a house she was flipping in Newark, New Jersey, in 2004. Unbeknownst to her, the radio DJ she'd been crushing on was also a contractor and builder. They started dating shortly after and have continued to work together on flipping houses, translating their personalities to television, and co-hosting Married to Real Estate on HGTV. The couple tied the knot in 2010 and have since welcomed two children together, making them a family of five with Jackson's daughter from a previous relationship.

Building Their Empire on HGTV

Both Sherrod and Jackson had history in the entertainment business and in the real estate industry when they met, so working together on both made sense for the couple. Sherrod got her start on HGTV hosting Property Virgins in 2012, helping prospective first-time home buyers settle on a home, then continued with Flipping Virgins in 2015, where she guided first-time home flippers through the process. In 2022, the couple debuted a new HGTV show hosted by both of them, Married to Real Estate. The show combines Jackson's talent for building and Sherrod's real estate expertise to help people buy and renovate their own homes in Brookhaven, Georgia.

Winning Hearts and Competitions

The couple also collaborated on renovating a home for HGTV's competition show Rock the Block, winning the third season's challenge. "All I could think was wow, we actually did it. To be able to see your vision come to pass amongst such other great talents was surreal," Jackson told HGTV in an interview about how it felt to win. "I think I was just overwhelmed by the emotion because we worked so hard. We barely had any sleep during all our time there." It was this emotional rollercoaster, Sherrod added, explaining why she was brought to tears by their win.

The journey of Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson is a testament to the power of partnership, both in marriage and in business. From their initial meeting in the radio industry to their success on HGTV, they have shown that with love, dedication, and a shared vision, anything is possible. Their story encourages others to dream big and work together to make those dreams a reality.