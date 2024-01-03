en English
Business

EF Hutton Appoints David Sans as New Head of Healthcare

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:47 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:07 pm EST
EF Hutton Appoints David Sans as New Head of Healthcare

In a significant move, New York-based investment bank, EF Hutton, has confirmed the appointment of David Sans, PhD, FAARM MBA, as the new Managing Director, Head of Healthcare. Sans is set to lead the company’s Healthcare & Life Sciences Investment Banking Team.

David Sans: A Veteran in the Health Sector

Sans is no stranger to the biotech and pharma industry, boasting a rich history of significant roles at Pfizer, Novartis, ImClone Systems, and Mount Sinai Health Systems. His expansive career includes deep involvement in corporate finance, business development, and operational and commercial roles. Notably, Sans’s impressive resume also highlights his contribution to launching major pharmaceutical products.

Educational Credentials and Industry Experience

His educational background is equally impressive, holding a PhD in Chemical Engineering and an MBA in Business Law. Additionally, he has a fellowship in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine. This combination of industry experience and academic prowess makes Sans a heavyweight in the health sector, bringing a wealth of knowledge to his new role at EF Hutton.

EF Hutton’s Expectations

Joseph T. Rallo, CEO of EF Hutton, has expressed confidence in Sans’s capacity to lead. He lauds Sans’s deep healthcare industry knowledge and corporate development experience, expecting these assets to expand the firm’s coverage in the healthcare sector. EF Hutton, a powerhouse in providing strategic advice and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies, has been a dominant force on Wall Street, leading US IPO and SPAC issuance by deal count since 2022.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

