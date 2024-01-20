EF-2 Tornado Ravages Historic Granger House in Cottonwood, Alabama

The Granger house, a revered symbol of Cottonwood's history, has been left in a state of ruin by an EF-2 tornado. This cherished community landmark, one of the first two homes to grace the landscape of Cottonwood, Alabama, saw its roof torn asunder and the pool reduced to rubble. Yet, the structure remains standing, a testament to its resilience and the enduring connection it has with the townsfolk.

Shock and Sorrow

Current owners Jessica and Clint Granger, who inherited this historical gem, were taken aback by the extent of the devastation. The sight of such a cherished piece of their heritage, now mutilated, was a profound shock. Jessica Granger, visibly shaken, shared her disbelief at the sight of the destroyed pool and the roof that was once a protective mantle, now completely torn off.

More Than Just a House

The Granger house is not merely a structure of bricks and mortar. It is a monument deeply woven into the fabric of Cottonwood. Its significance transcends its physical presence; it is a beacon of the town's rich past. The house is so ingrained in the community's consciousness that locals often use it as a reference point when providing directions, reflecting its symbolic value as an integral part of the town.

Bracing for Restoration

Despite the harsh blow dealt by the tornado, the Granger family is steadfast in the face of adversity. They are preparing themselves for a lengthy and challenging restoration process. The road to recovery will undoubtedly be arduous, with each day heralding new challenges. Yet, they remain undeterred, approaching the situation one day at a time, propelled by the resolve to restore their beloved house to its former glory.