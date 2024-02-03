Edwin 'Ed' A. Stigleman: A Life Well-Lived Remembered

Edwin "Ed" A. Stigleman, a respected resident of Masury, Ohio, and a stalwart figure in the local business community, passed away at the age of 75 on January 31, 2024, after a brief illness. Born on July 10, 1948, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, Ed was the son of Albert and Sarah Grace Hoover Stigleman. The void left by his passing is deeply felt by his family, friends, and the community at large.

A Life of Service and Commitment

Ed Stigleman's professional journey spanned multiple companies, including G.A.T.X. and U.S. Steel Barrel Works, where he displayed his dedication and work ethic. A proud alumnus of Brookfield High School and ETI, his career was marked by integrity and perseverance. Apart from his professional life, Ed was also an active member of the former Six-Fourteen Church, where he contributed to the spiritual wellness of his community.

Survived by a Loving Family

Ed leaves behind his children, Michele Campbell of Knoxville, Tennessee, James Stigleman of Brookfield, and Daphne Breighner of Masury, whose lives bear the mark of his love and guidance. His legacy also includes nine grandchildren and two great-granddaughters who were the apple of his eye. His sister, Brenda Ganscos from Apex, North Carolina, survives him too. Ed was married to Sheila Rae Elston Stigleman, whose memory he cherished after her passing.

Remembering Ed Stigleman

A memorial service to honor Ed's life and contributions will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday at Briceland Funeral Home in Brookfield. Family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched are welcome to pay their respects. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, reflecting Ed's spirit of giving and helping others. The arrangements for this final farewell are under the thoughtful care of Briceland Funeral Service LLC.