Obituary

Edward L. Shaw: A Life Dedicated to Service and Evangelism

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:31 pm EST
Edward L. Shaw, a name synonymous with service and spiritual leadership, left this world on January 10, 2024, at his home in Birchwood. Born in the humble town of Rector, Arkansas, Shaw’s journey was a testament to a life filled with commitment, transformation, and spiritual awakening.

A Trailblazer in the Corporate World

Prior to his life-altering spiritual experience, Shaw was a prominent figure in the business world. He served as the executive vice president of Stark and Company, demonstrating exceptional leadership skills. Later, he established Point of Sale In-Store Services in Michigan, further solidifying his corporate acumen. His successful career in the business world set the stage for the monumental shift that was to come.

A Divine Calling

In 1987, Shaw experienced a profound transformation. He found salvation and felt a divine call to missionary evangelism. This was a turning point in Shaw’s life, marking the beginning of his unwavering dedication to serving the underprivileged and spreading the teachings of Christianity. He led numerous outreach programs in Detroit, Lakeland, and Cleveland, establishing discipleship and feeding schemes, and contributing significantly to community outreach initiatives.

Spreading the Gospel Beyond Borders

Shaw’s missionary work was not confined to his home country. The last 13 years of his life were devoted to ministering in Uganda. He founded churches, implemented feeding programs for widows and orphans, and helped create sustainable food sources. His fervent preaching and evangelism have led many to the path of Christianity in Uganda.

A Legacy of Faith and Service

Edward L. Shaw was a man of deep faith, with a daily commitment to prayer, particularly for his 11 grandchildren. He served alongside his partner Cindy as chaplains for The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association’s Rapid Response Team, and was a respected member of the Church Alive Congregation in Cleveland. His legacy is characterized by his unwavering devotion to spreading the gospel and helping others build their lives on the teachings of the Bible.

Obituary United States
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

