Educators Adapt to Pandemic Challenges, But Financial Cliffs Loom

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, educators across America have been forced to adapt swiftly to a new landscape. Shamika Keepers, an inspiring figure from Bronzeville Classical Elementary School in Chicago, emerged from the crisis, transitioning her traditional classroom role to provide intervention and accelerated instruction to students affected by the pandemic. This shift was a response to the pandemic’s significant impact on student engagement and test scores, necessitating urgent measures.

Emergency Relief Funds: A Temporary Lifeline

Federal emergency relief funds have been a lifeline for many school districts, enabling the hiring of interventionists like Keepers to mitigate the learning loss caused by the pandemic. However, these funds, part of a crucial yet temporary measure, present a possible financial cliff for school systems. Marguerite Roza, a school finance expert, warns about the sustainability of the investments, as the funds must be committed by September 2024 and spent by January 2025.

The Economic Impact of Learning Loss

Learning loss from the pandemic carries a hefty price tag, potentially amounting to a 6 percent lifetime earnings tax on students due to lower academic achievement, as estimated by Stanford University economist Eric Hanusek. In Illinois alone, more than $5.8 billion of the $7.8 billion provided since March 2020 has already been spent. Amidst these challenges, Chicago Public Schools (CPS), the state’s largest district, is facing a $391 million deficit for the 2024-25 school year.

Diverse Spending, Common Challenges

Different districts have employed the federal funds in various ways, some focusing on capital projects and others on labor costs. For instance, the Williamsfield school district in central Illinois used the funds to expand bus routes and electrify its fleet. In a contrasting approach, Kankakee primarily used federal dollars for a new field house, garnering criticism for not prioritizing academic support. As the funds dwindle, tough choices loom ahead, and the effects are expected to be especially pronounced in high poverty and declining enrollment districts.

As this complex situation unfolds, the resilience and adaptability of educators like Shamika Keepers shine a light on the potential for innovation within crisis. However, the broader challenge of maintaining these new strategies and investments post-pandemic remains, presenting a critical question for the future of our education system.