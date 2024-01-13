Migrant Children Face Educational Hurdles in Brooklyn’s Tent Community

In the midst of a global migration wave, the tents of Floyd Bennett Field in southeast Brooklyn have become a transitory home for numerous migrant families. However, the dream of a better life is marred by a growing concern: the education of their children. The city’s provision of transportation services has proven insufficient, with buses regularly failing to arrive on time, causing children to miss precious school hours.

Parents Express Frustration Over Unreliable Transportation

Venezuelan migrant Yuandris Carbo, a father of three public school students, voiced his dissatisfaction with the bus schedule. The promised 6 a.m. shuttle often fails to materialize, throwing his children’s school attendance into disarray. A similar sentiment is shared by Colombian migrant Katherine Mora, who finds the long commute involving multiple buses an insurmountable challenge. The logistical complexities have compelled her to make a heartbreaking decision: to keep her children out of school.

Illnesses and Absences: More Obstacles to Education

However, the issues extend beyond transportation. The crowded conditions within the tent shelters have led to the spread of illnesses among migrant families. This has further hindered their ability to send their children to school, adding another layer of difficulty to an already challenging situation. Councilwoman Joann Ariola has expressed concern over children missing out on crucial classroom time, emphasizing that they should be in school rather than outside tents during school hours.

A Call for Action

The plight of these migrant families and their struggle for education has not gone unnoticed. Yet, despite numerous requests for comments and calls to address the situation, Mayor Adams’ office has remained silent. The children of these migrant families are the future of our global community. Their education, thus, should not be compromised by logistical oversights or health concerns. The question that remains is, when will the city take decisive action to rectify these issues?