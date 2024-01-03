en English
Business

Educational Development Corp. Announces Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Call

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:17 pm EST
In a recent announcement, the Educational Development Corporation (EDC), bearing the NASDAQ symbol EDUC, has unveiled the schedule for their fiscal 2024 third quarter earnings call. This pivotal event will take place on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 3:30 PM CT.

EDC’s Leadership to Address the Call

The call is expected to feature a live Q&A webcast. The spotlight will be on EDC’s top brass – Craig White, Heather Cobb, and Dan O’Keefe, holding the positions of CEO, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, and CFO respectively. They will present the quarter results and field questions in a post-presentation segment. Interested participants can join via phone, using the provided number and Conference ID.

Post-Call Arrangements

For those who miss the live call, an audio replay will be made accessible on the company’s investor relations website.

The EDC Portfolio

EDC is celebrated for owning and publishing renowned brands like Kane Miller Books, Learning Wrap-Ups, and SmartLab Toys. Furthermore, it holds the exclusive rights as the U.S. MLM distributor for Usborne children’s books. Their products reach customers through a variety of retail outlets and independent brand partners. The company leverages different sales channels, including social media, book fairs, and direct sales, to maximize its reach.

EDC’s Stock Performance

EDC’s stock has been rated ‘strong-buy’ by StockNews.com, reflecting the company’s healthy performance. The company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, surpassing analysts’ estimates. With a reported revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, EDC’s financial health seems robust. Notably, hedge funds like Vanguard Group Inc. and Perritt Capital Management Inc. have increased their holdings in the company, further bolstering the company’s market position.

Business Education United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

