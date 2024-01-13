Education Leaders Discuss Strategies for Student Engagement

In a profound dialogue on the state of education, four local superintendents recently met with Dr. Ken Trzaska, the President of Lewis and Clark Community College. The crux of their conversation revolved around effective strategies for maintaining student engagement and participation in the educational process.

Moving Beyond Curriculum

During the conversation, the emphasis was on the need to go beyond the curriculum to prepare students for standardized testing. The discussion highlighted the importance of focusing on skills such as stress management, test-taking strategies, and social and emotional learning. A tool known as Flocabulary surfaced as a useful aid for test prep, with its Discuss Mode for class discussions, Test Taking Strategies lesson, and hip hop videos for reviewing content.

Asynchronous Learning and Modern Teaching Methods

The dialogue also spotlighted the benefits of asynchronous online discussions in traditional classrooms, allowing students to process information at their own pace and conduct extra research. The importance of group size and prompts to facilitate quality discussions was stressed. Modern teaching methods like communication training and the use of information technologies were discussed, underscoring their effectiveness in promoting participation, effective learning, and creativity among students.

STEM and Policies for A Respectful Learning Environment

The journey of the STEM curriculum, from its inception with the Morrill Act of 1862 to President Obama’s Educate to Innovate Initiative, was also explored. The discussion introduced the variant of STEM called STREAM, which incorporates the Arts and Reading, and the challenges of implementing STEAM in public and private school systems. Crucial to the discourse were policies such as the Sexual Harassment Policy and the General Code of Conduct at the University of the People, emphasizing their role in maintaining a safe and respectful learning environment.

This strategic dialogue, conducted via Zoom, offered a platform for educational leaders to exchange ideas and best practices in the current educational landscape. The content of the discussion, including shared strategies and anecdotes, is now accessible to the public on the college’s YouTube page, opening the door for broader access to the insights generated during the event.