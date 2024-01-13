en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Education Leaders Discuss Strategies for Student Engagement

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:24 am EST
Education Leaders Discuss Strategies for Student Engagement

In a profound dialogue on the state of education, four local superintendents recently met with Dr. Ken Trzaska, the President of Lewis and Clark Community College. The crux of their conversation revolved around effective strategies for maintaining student engagement and participation in the educational process.

Moving Beyond Curriculum

During the conversation, the emphasis was on the need to go beyond the curriculum to prepare students for standardized testing. The discussion highlighted the importance of focusing on skills such as stress management, test-taking strategies, and social and emotional learning. A tool known as Flocabulary surfaced as a useful aid for test prep, with its Discuss Mode for class discussions, Test Taking Strategies lesson, and hip hop videos for reviewing content.

Asynchronous Learning and Modern Teaching Methods

The dialogue also spotlighted the benefits of asynchronous online discussions in traditional classrooms, allowing students to process information at their own pace and conduct extra research. The importance of group size and prompts to facilitate quality discussions was stressed. Modern teaching methods like communication training and the use of information technologies were discussed, underscoring their effectiveness in promoting participation, effective learning, and creativity among students.

STEM and Policies for A Respectful Learning Environment

The journey of the STEM curriculum, from its inception with the Morrill Act of 1862 to President Obama’s Educate to Innovate Initiative, was also explored. The discussion introduced the variant of STEM called STREAM, which incorporates the Arts and Reading, and the challenges of implementing STEAM in public and private school systems. Crucial to the discourse were policies such as the Sexual Harassment Policy and the General Code of Conduct at the University of the People, emphasizing their role in maintaining a safe and respectful learning environment.

This strategic dialogue, conducted via Zoom, offered a platform for educational leaders to exchange ideas and best practices in the current educational landscape. The content of the discussion, including shared strategies and anecdotes, is now accessible to the public on the college’s YouTube page, opening the door for broader access to the insights generated during the event.

0
Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
3 mins ago
Derby City Council Ordered to Pay £6,600 for Delay in SEND Child's Education
Derby City Council has come under fire from the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, resulting in a hefty £6,600 compensation bill. The sanction comes as a consequence of the council’s significant delay in providing alternative education for a student with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). Delayed Action and Missed Opportunities In December 2022,
Derby City Council Ordered to Pay £6,600 for Delay in SEND Child's Education
PR Consultant Julia Wilson Accused of Working as Foreign Agent for China-Linked Organization
8 mins ago
PR Consultant Julia Wilson Accused of Working as Foreign Agent for China-Linked Organization
Hamilton School Bus Delays: A Persistent Issue Raising Safety Concerns
11 mins ago
Hamilton School Bus Delays: A Persistent Issue Raising Safety Concerns
Wales's Education System Hits New Low: Calls for Reforms Intensify
5 mins ago
Wales's Education System Hits New Low: Calls for Reforms Intensify
Inauguration of China-donated Tech Training Center in Angola: A Leap Towards Bridging Skill Gap
7 mins ago
Inauguration of China-donated Tech Training Center in Angola: A Leap Towards Bridging Skill Gap
Pakistan's HEC Toughens Affiliation Rules for Universities in 2024
8 mins ago
Pakistan's HEC Toughens Affiliation Rules for Universities in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Deadly Avalanche Strikes Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Amid Winter Storm
11 seconds
Deadly Avalanche Strikes Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Amid Winter Storm
Kyle Richards Opts for Fitness Over Tummy Tuck After Doctor's Refusal
17 seconds
Kyle Richards Opts for Fitness Over Tummy Tuck After Doctor's Refusal
Senior Care in Happy Valley Adapts to Rising Demand
21 seconds
Senior Care in Happy Valley Adapts to Rising Demand
Cyril Ramaphosa Reiterates ANC's Support for Palestine, Cuba, and Western Sahara
31 seconds
Cyril Ramaphosa Reiterates ANC's Support for Palestine, Cuba, and Western Sahara
NFL's Tyreek Hill Enters Feud Between Sports Commentators Stephen A. Smith and Jason Whitlock
51 seconds
NFL's Tyreek Hill Enters Feud Between Sports Commentators Stephen A. Smith and Jason Whitlock
Bermuda's Candy Striper Awards: A Tribute to Young Volunteers
1 min
Bermuda's Candy Striper Awards: A Tribute to Young Volunteers
The Houthis: Understanding the Rebel Group and the Yemen Conflict
1 min
The Houthis: Understanding the Rebel Group and the Yemen Conflict
Atrium Health Raises Minimum Wage to Boost Employee Retention
2 mins
Atrium Health Raises Minimum Wage to Boost Employee Retention
UK Delegation Member Criticizes Russia's Tactics in Ukraine, UK to Provide Financial Aid
2 mins
UK Delegation Member Criticizes Russia's Tactics in Ukraine, UK to Provide Financial Aid
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
23 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
43 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app