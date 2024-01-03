Education Coalition Urges FCC to Classify Internet as Essential Utility

A united front of 18 higher-education professional associations, led by the American Council on Education (ACE), has petitioned the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to reclassify the Internet as an essential utility, akin to electricity. The proposed classification would pave the way for regulating broadband providers, ensuring an accessible and neutral Internet.

The Fight for Net Neutrality

Ted Mitchell, the President of ACE, has been at the forefront of this movement. In an open letter, Mitchell underscored the indispensable role of the Internet in today’s business and education sectors. He advocated for the restoration of ‘net neutrality,’ a principle that prevents Internet service providers from discriminating against different websites and content by charging more or varying connection speeds.

FCC’s Role and Response

The call for new rules follows the FCC’s recent vote to reinstate regulations that keep the Internet accessible. The agency is currently in the process of reviewing public comments before a final vote. Mitchell’s letter illuminates the stakes that students, higher education institutions, and libraries have in an open and free Internet.

Historical Context and Future Implications

The push for these regulations supports the FCC’s efforts to restore rules similar to those established during the Obama administration but were subsequently reversed in 2017 under the Trump administration. The outcome of this effort could have profound implications for the future of the Internet and its role in society. The classification of the Internet as an essential utility could ensure its accessibility and neutrality, thereby protecting educational institutions, businesses, and individuals who rely on it.