Education

Education Coalition Urges FCC to Classify Internet as Essential Utility

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
A united front of 18 higher-education professional associations, led by the American Council on Education (ACE), has petitioned the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to reclassify the Internet as an essential utility, akin to electricity. The proposed classification would pave the way for regulating broadband providers, ensuring an accessible and neutral Internet.

The Fight for Net Neutrality

Ted Mitchell, the President of ACE, has been at the forefront of this movement. In an open letter, Mitchell underscored the indispensable role of the Internet in today’s business and education sectors. He advocated for the restoration of ‘net neutrality,’ a principle that prevents Internet service providers from discriminating against different websites and content by charging more or varying connection speeds.

FCC’s Role and Response

The call for new rules follows the FCC’s recent vote to reinstate regulations that keep the Internet accessible. The agency is currently in the process of reviewing public comments before a final vote. Mitchell’s letter illuminates the stakes that students, higher education institutions, and libraries have in an open and free Internet.

Historical Context and Future Implications

The push for these regulations supports the FCC’s efforts to restore rules similar to those established during the Obama administration but were subsequently reversed in 2017 under the Trump administration. The outcome of this effort could have profound implications for the future of the Internet and its role in society. The classification of the Internet as an essential utility could ensure its accessibility and neutrality, thereby protecting educational institutions, businesses, and individuals who rely on it.

Education United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

