Edmonds-Woodway High School Students Serve as Pages in State Legislature

Edmonds-Woodway High School student Abigail Peterson recently concluded her week-long tenure as a page in the Washington State House of Representatives. She was endorsed and sponsored by State Representative Strom Peterson, a legislator for parts of Edmonds and Lynnwood in the 21st District. Abigail is the offspring of Trevor and Jessica Peterson, who reside in Edmonds.

Roles and Responsibilities

During her stint as a page, Abigail was entrusted with various responsibilities, which ranged from presenting flags to distributing amendments on the House floor. Her duties were instrumental in providing support to the legislative process.

Paging Program: An Educational Platform

The paging program offers more than just an opportunity to partake in the legislative process. It serves as an educational platform for its participants. Pages, like Abigail, receive daily lessons in civics, in addition to the chance to draft legislation. This hands-on approach to learning enables them to have a deeper understanding of the workings of state government.

Simulated Committee Hearings: An Insight into Government Operations

Apart from legislative drafting, the program also incorporates simulated committee hearings. This allows the students to actively engage in and gain insights into government operations, thereby enhancing their learning and participatory experience.

In a similar vein, 14-year-old Mathilda Hummel, another student from Edmonds-Woodway High School, served as a page for the Washington State Senate during the 2024 legislative session. She was sponsored by Senator Jesse Salomon and was exposed to the dynamics of state government, even drafting her own bill. Hummel's involvement in the program was driven by her interest in government and law. Her time in Olympia was marked by interactions with amicable and approachable individuals. She also contributed to legislation concerning state-funded pre-schools.