Edmonds School District Hosts 'Welcome to Kindergarten Fair'

Mark your calendars, families in the Edmonds School District. A 'Welcome to Kindergarten Fair' is set to take place on Saturday, February 3, at Mountlake Terrace High School, located at 21801 44th Ave. W. This event is tailored for families whose children will turn 5 years old by August 31, 2024, the age at which they become eligible for kindergarten.

Event Objectives

The event, scheduled between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., aims to serve as an information hub for parents. It intends to provide insights about the district's offerings, share kindergarten readiness tips, and facilitate school enrollment processes. Additionally, it offers a unique opportunity for children to experience a school bus ride, a milestone in their upcoming school journey.

Aiding Parents

Understanding the importance of school choice, the Edmonds School District has extended a helpful tool for parents. By simply entering their address into the school finder at bit.ly/ESDFinder, parents can discover which school their child is designated to attend. This tool aims to bring clarity and ease decision-making for the families as they embark on this new educational phase.

Preparing for Kindergarten

The 'Welcome to Kindergarten Fair' represents a valuable resource for families preparing for their children's entry into kindergarten. It not only provides practical information but also fosters a sense of community among new entrants and their families. The district encourages all relevant families to attend and make the most of this comprehensive, informative, and interactive event.