Edmonds Portwalk at Risk Due to Deteriorating Seawall, $25 Million Repair Project Planned

A recent engineering report has raised concerns about the safety of a section of the Edmonds portwalk in Washington, projecting it could become unsafe within the next four years. The cause of concern is a deteriorating seawall, an essential protective barrier against waves, flooding, and erosion. The seawall's stability is crucial to the security of an estimated $55 million worth of port property and other waterfront areas in the city.

Investing in the City's Waterfront Infrastructure

The cost to refurbish and upgrade the seawall is projected to be a steep $25 million. The Port of Edmonds, which had an operating budget of $9.2 million in 2023, has applied for a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to fund the necessary repairs. The project timeline aims for completion by 2027.

More Than Just a Seawall Repair

But the work proposed goes beyond simply repairing the seawall. The project also includes replacing a 950-foot stretch of the north seawall and constructing a new portwalk surface. This new surface will be made from cement and glass blocks, chosen for their durability and light-permeable properties, beneficial to the local marine life.

Enhancing Public Spaces

Additionally, the project encompasses significant public space enhancements. Plans include the construction of a new plaza, complete with a viewing area and public restrooms. These enhancements aim to improve the overall experience for visitors and locals alike, making the waterfront more accessible and enjoyable.

The seawall's significance extends beyond the portwalk. It also protects critical infrastructure such as the Edmonds Ferry Terminal and the railroad used by multiple transit services. These are all at risk from natural threats such as tsunamis, flooding, storms, and the increasing threat of rising sea levels.